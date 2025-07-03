Parks and Recreation, Town of Bristol

Invitation to Bid

Bid proposals for constructing a stainless steel garage at Pemaquid Beach Park will be received by the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department via email submission to Bristolparks@tidewater.net, or can be mailed to:

Bristol Parks and Recreation

1180 Bristol Road

Bristol, ME 04539

Bids will be accepted until 3:00 o’clock pm, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, after which they will not be received or accepted. Bids will be opened at the Park Commission Meeting at 5:30pm on July 1. A summary of all bids received will be provided to bidders upon request.

Scope of Work

The following are the minimum requirements for the bid and must be included to be considered:

1. Earthwork – remove existing material, install oversized gravel pad, compact, dig haunch, backfill

2. Concrete – 30×50 with 12” haunch, 6” floor, rebar, power trowel finish, saw cut expansion joints

3. Garage to be 30x50x12 stainless steel

a. 90 lb psf snow load

b. 12 gauge galvanized steel framing

c. 26 gauge roof & wall panels with 40 year warranty

d. Color matched screws

e. Double bubble R10 insulation/radiant/vapor barrier in the roof only

f. Double legs

g. Vertical walls

h. Rat guard trim on bottom of walls

i. Foam closures in the ridge & eves

j. (6) 30”x36” windows

k. (2) Deluxe man door with windows

l. (3) 10×10 roll up doors

m. (1) 10’ header bar for roll up door on side wall

Type of Bid

Bids shall be on a price basis and be the total price of the above work.

Prequalification

Each bid must be accompanied by a list of at least three projects completed that demonstrate expertise in the area in which you are bidding.

Prebid Contractor Walk Through

A pre-bid contractor walk through will be held Friday June, 27 at 10:00 am on site at Pemaquid Beach Park, 27 Pemaquid Beach Park, Bristol, Maine. Contractors or their representatives will be able to ask questions at that time and see the scope of work and location. For other questions you can contact Shelley Gallagher at sgallagher@bristolmaine.org or 207-563-1800.

Completion Date

Work shall be completed no later than October 15, 2025.

Owner’s Right to Reject Bids

Bristol Parks and Recreation reserves the right to reject any or all bids and may select a preferred contractor based on experience and value to the project.

