Pemaquid Village Mobile Home Cooperative is seeking proposals to remove and replace the drinking water distribution system in the Pemaquid Village Mobile Home Park.

Bidding Documents in digital format may be requested by email from info@waterqualityme.com. Bids must be received in person or via mail at Water Quality and Compliance Services, Inc., 47 Gardiner Rd, Wiscasset, ME 04578 by 2:00 PM March 26, 2025.

Late bids will not be accepted.

This contract will be funded by the Maine Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG). The Contractor must comply with Davis-Bacon (DB) and Davis-Bacon Related Acts (DBRA) and provide the necessary information for Section 3 reporting.

