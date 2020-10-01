Notice is given that application has been made to the Comptroller of the Currency, Directors for District Licensing, Northeastern District, 340 Madison Avenue, Fifth Floor, New York, NY 10173-002 for consent to purchase the Belfast Branch located at 1 Belmont Avenue, Belfast Maine 04915.

Bangor Savings Bank,

Bangor, Maine

By

First National Bank

Damariscotta, Maine

This notice is published pursuant to 12 USC 1828 (c) and 12 CFR 5. Anyone may submit written comments on this application by October 24, 2020 to: Director of District Licensing, Northeastern District, 340 Madison Avenue, Fifth Floor, New York, NY 10173-0002, or NE.Licensing@occ.treas.gov

The public file is available for inspection in the district office during regular business hours. Written requests for a copy of the public file on the application should be sent to the Director of District Licensing.

September 10, 2020

