LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SOMERSET

SKOWHEGAN, MAINE

Docket No. AA-0193-1

AA-0194-1

In Re: Mason Young

& Blake Young

Minor child

ORDER FOR SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

This cause came to be heard on the Motion for Service by Publication by Petitioners, Raymond and Devyn Nadeau, 126 Russell Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976, for service by publication upon DANIEL YOUNG, pursuant to Maine Rule of Civil Procedure 4(g) and Rule of Probate Procedure 4(e) (2), and it appearing that this is an action for Termination of Parental Rights brought by the Petitioners Raymond and Devyn Nadeau against DANIEL YOUNG; and that DANIEL YOUNG cannot, with due diligence, be served by any other prescribed method; and that the address of DANIEL YOUNG is not known and cannot be ascertained by reasonable diligence; and it is ORDERED that the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights be heard before this Court at 41 Court Street, Skowhegan, Me on FEBRUARY 9, 2022 AT 1 PM. or as soon thereafter as it can be heard, and it is ORDERED that DANIEL YOUNG appear and defend the cause and file a written response to the Petition by delivering it in person or by mailing it to the Office of the Register of Probate, 41 Court Street, Skowhegan, Me 04976, and by mailing a copy thereof to the Petitioners at their said address on or before FEBRUARY 9, 2022, 1 PM.

IMPORTANT WARNING: IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A RESPONSE WITHIN THE TIME STATED ABOVE, OR IF, AFTER YOU FILE YOUR RESPONSE, YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT ANY TIME THE COURT NOTIFIES YOU TO DO SO, A JUDGMENT MAY, IN YOUR ABSENCE, BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF REQUESTED. IF YOU DO NOT FILE A RESPONSE, YOU MUST FILE A WRITTEN APPEARANCE WITH THE CLERK IF YOU WISH TO BE HEARD. IF YOU INTEND TO OPPOSE THE PETITION DO NOT FAIL TO ANSWER WITHIN THE REQUIRED TIME.

AN ORDER TERMINATING DANIEL YOUNG’S PARENTAL RIGHTS WILL DIVEST SAID DANIEL YOUNG AND MASON YOUNG AND BLAKE YOUNG OF ALL LEGAL RIGHT, POWERS, PRIVILEGES, IMMUNITIES, DUTIES AND OBLIGATIONS TO EACH OTHER AS PARENT AND CHILD, EXCEPT THE INHERITANCE RIGHTS BETWEEN THE CHILD AND HIS/HER PARENT. FURTHERMORE, DANIEL YOUNG SHALL NOT BE ENTITLED TO NOTICE OF THE CHILD’S ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS, NOR SHALL HE HAVE ANY RIGHT TO OBJECT OR PARTICIPATE IN THE PROCEEDINGS, AND SAID ORDER SHALL HAVE ALL OTHER EFFECTS SET FORTH IN 22 M.R.S.A. §4056.

If you believe you have a defense to the Petition, or if you believe you have a claim of your own against the Petitioners, you should talk to a lawyer. If you feel you cannot afford to pay a fee to a lawyer, you may ask the office of the Register of Probate at 41 Court Street, Skowhegan, Maine 04976 or any other Register of Probate, for information as to places where you may seek legal assistance.

It is further ORDERED that this Order be published in The Lincoln County News, a weekly newspaper published in Newcastle, Maine once a week for three (3) successive weeks.

Dated: December 7, 2021

Robert Washburn

Judge of Probate

A true copy of the original.

Attest: Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

1-3

