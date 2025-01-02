The Lincoln County News
PROBATE NOTICE TO ALISA WINCHENBACK

A Petition for Appointment of Successor Guardian for Incapacitated Person, Nathan Cronk has been presented by Ashely Dawn Berry, 76 Robinson Rd., Livermore Falls, Maine 04253, Tel: (207)320-0093 requesting that she become Guardian. THIS NOTICE IS PARTICULARLY DIRECTED TO: ALISA WINCHENBACK, whereabouts unknown, mother of said Nathan Cronk, as well as to all other interested parties. A Hearing has been scheduled for January 21, 2025 at 9:45 AM in the morning at Androscoggin County Probate Court, 2 Turner Street, Auburn, Maine 04210. Tel: (207) 753-2500. Action may be taken by the Androscoggin County Probate Court on this Petition if no sufficient objections are heard by the Court. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA § 3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

01-02


