LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is January 16, 2020. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of ELEANOR P. TAYLOR, late of Butte, MT, deceased. Docket No. 2019-0320. December 9, 2019, Richard V. Duprey, 2060 Roberts Avenue, Butte, MT 59701, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CHRISTOPHER A. MICHEL, late of Damariscotta, deceased. Docket No. 2019-0321. December 10, 2019, Margaret A. Michel, 802 Southampton Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA 19038, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA J. BRUNO, late of Newcastle, deceased. Docket No. 2019-0322. December 10, 2019, William W. Logan, PO Box 250, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DONALD GRAHAM HALE, late of Boothbay Harbor, deceased. Docket No. 2019-0323. December 10, 2019, Sonia Lee Waterman, 18 Mill Ridge Road, Cumberland, ME 04021, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JEAN W. BURRAGE, late of Damariscotta, deceased. Docket No. 2019-0328. December 13, 2019, Robert B. Gregory, Esq., PO Box 760, Damariscotta ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAMES K. BEHRINGER, late of Boothbay, deceased. Docket No. 2019-0329. December 18, 2019, Susan A. Margonelli, PO Box 243, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SUSANNE E. MISNER, late of Kensington, Maryland, deceased. Docket No. 2019-0330. December 26, 2019, Charles W. Misner, 3618 Littledale Road, Kensington, MD 20895-3434, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MIRIAM L. BLACKMON, late of Waldoboro, deceased. Docket No. 2019-0336. December 31, 2019, Daniel M. Blackmon, 1010 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC 29902, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of NANCY L. PRANES, late of Waldoboro, deceased. Docket No. 2018-0298-2. January 2, 2020, James H. Pranes, 40 Reef Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN LEWIS CARLTON, late of Wiscasset, deceased. Docket No. 2020-0001.Jaunary 2, 2020, Cheryl A. Carlton, 29 W. Merrill Road, Topsham, ME 04086 and Laurie C. Berry, 59 Shady Lane, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of THOMAS E. CARR, late of Damariscotta, deceased. Docket No. 2020-0003. January 6, 2020, David E. Carr, PO Box 290334, Port Orange, FL 32129, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARIE D. GERVAIS, late of Waldoboro, deceased. Docket No. 2020-0006. January 8, 2020, Janet Elaine Gervais, 59 Simon Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GWENDOLYN LENORE POLAND, late of Round Pond, deceased. Docket No. 2020-0007. January 8, 2020, Edward Frank Poland, Jr., 1462 State Route 32, Round Pond, ME 04564.

Estate of ARTHUR L. BAILEY, late of Bristol, deceased. Docket No. 2020-0008. January 9, 2020, Justin Bailey, 7 Butterfly Lane, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Dated: January 10, 2020

Catherine H. Moore,

Register of Probate

03-04

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: Ashley Krysten Catapano., Docket No. 2020-0004. Petitions that Name be changed to Ashley Krysten Catapano-Kangas, whose address is 74 Depot Street, Waldoboro, ME 04572, Phone No. (207) 975-6092.

IN RE: Justin Matthew Kangas., Docket No. 2020-0005. Petitions that Name be changed to Justin Matthew Catapano-Kangas, whose address is 74 Depot Street, Waldoboro, ME 04572, Phone No. (207) 975-6091.

IN RE: Eleanor M. Groth, Docket No. 2020-0010. Petitions that Name be changed to Eleanor M. Groth LaFlamme, whose address is 730 Castner Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, Phone No. (207) 790-8070

DATE: 01/10/2020

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

03-04

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

