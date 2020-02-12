LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is February 13, 2020. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of BERNARD C. WALLACE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0011. January 15, 2020, Mark G. Wallace, 323 Washington Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572 and Dana R. Wallace, 60 Martin Point Road, Friendship, ME 04547, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of KENNETH E. SCHALLER, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0012. January 15, 2020, Donna Burkhardt, f/k/a Donna B. Phinney, 123B State Road, West Bath, 04530, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of NANCY MELBA DECOSTA, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0013. January 16, 2020, Randall S. DeCosta, 28 Mountain Road, Alna, ME 04535, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GEORGE B. SHULTZ, JR., late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0014. January 16, 2020, William G. Shultz, PO Box 850513, Mobile, AL 36685 and Lori Hayes, 33 Dogwood Drive, Howell, NJ 07731, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of AUDREY JANE CHASE, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0015. January 16, 2020, Linda Chase-Jenkins, 251 Shore Road, Greenwich, CT 06830 and Mark Chase, 8 Old Fort Road, New Harbor, ME 04554, and Michael Chase, 4 Rose Way, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of RICHARD A. CAIN, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0016. January 16, 2020, JOANNE P. CAIN, 17 Blackstone Road, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538 appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CONSTANCE REED WRIGHT, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0017. January 17, 2020, R. Chandler Wright, PO Box 151, Greenwood, ME 04255, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA Z. POWELL, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0018. January 16, 2020, Benjamin A. Powell, PO Box 261, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ARROLYN T. GILBERT, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0019. January 21, 2020, Wendy Alley, PO Box 294, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM BRYSON WALTON, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0020. January 22, 2020, Oliver M. Walton, 48 Glidden Street, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD D. SOMOYA, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0022. January 23, 2020, Willis W. Somoya, 91 Cottage Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SHARON C. PROCTOR, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0023. January 23, 2020, Anne McElderry Zurbay, 23 Willow Back Road, Santa Fe, NM 87508, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAMES H. PHILLIPS, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0024. January 24, 2020, Kimberly L. Reilly, 36 Hawk Hill Road, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBIE L. WILE, JR, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0025. January 24, 2020, Michael L. Wile, 3 Nickerson Road, Windsor, ME 04363, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MELISSA J. MCENTIRE, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0026. January 27, 2020, Melissa Keene, PO Box 586, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EDWIN M. DEXTER, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0027. January 29, 2020, Elaine Frances Dexter Clark, 788 Friendship Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ARTHUR C COULTER, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0028. January 29, 2020, Marilyn L. Stetson, 3251 Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM A. BOTH, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0029. January 31, 2020, Michael W. Both, 2 Buckskin Lane, North Hampton, NH 03862, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of STUART E. GREENLEAF, late of Boothbay (Trevett), Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0030. February 3, 2020, Kellie G. Reardon, PO Box 282, Sangerville, ME 04479, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PAULINE J. POWELL, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0031. February 4, 2020, Stephen P. Powell, 13 Walker Road, Atkinson, NH 03811, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARTHA KATHARINE BRITTAIN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0034. February 5, 2020, Carlton David Rauschenberg, 16 Ladds Hill Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EDWARD FRANK POLAND, SR., late of Round Pond, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0035. February 5, 2020, Edward F. Poland, Jr., 1462 State Route 32, Round Pond, ME 04564, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY-RUTH B. NELSON, late of Westport Island, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0037. February 6, 2020, Eric Risdahl Nelson, 82 Lanning Road, Honeoye Falls, NY 14472, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GORDON B. HUMPHREY, SR., late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0038. February 6, 2020, Linda L. Ross, 822 State Route 129, Walpole, ME 04573, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MURIEL PLUMMER, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0039. February 6, 2020, Stephen John Plummer, 71 Tyler Road, South China, ME 04358, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RALPH ALAN GALLAGHER, late of Windham, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0040. February 6, 2020, Dori Lynn Gallagher, 1 William Knight Road, Windham, ME 04062, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY LEE BROWN, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0041. February 6, 2020, Barbara Ellen Brown, 167 Lower Round Pond Road, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM A. AMES, SR., late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0042. February 6, 2020, Nancy W. Ames, 25 Old Madden Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATED: February 7, 2020

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

07-08

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date, if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of DOUGLAS JOSEPH PILON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0021. Petition for formal adjudication of intestacy and formal appointment of Laura M. Pilon as personal representative, whose attorney is Arthur H. Dumas, Esq., 51 Cottage Street, Sanford, ME 04073, (207) 324-1800.

IN RE: FAY ABBIE BASCOM, Docket No. 2020-0036. Petitions that name change to FAY ABBIE LEEMAN, whose address is 24 Northern Point Road, Round Pond, ME 04564, Telephone 207-529-5594.

DATE: February 7, 2020

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

07-08

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

