STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is May 14, 2020. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of THERESIA A. KORTENBUSCH, Late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0098. April 7, 2020, Karen A. Kortenbusch, PO Box 634, Damariscotta, ME 04543, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of HELLEN BRAWN DANCER, Late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0065. April 8, 2020, Lois Dancer Bourque, PO Box 57, Whitefield, ME 04353. Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of JOHN DAVID CARROLL, II., Late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket NO. 2020-0099. April 9, 2020, Jeanne A. Carroll, 383 Fogler Road, Bremen, ME 04551. Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of DONNA J. COLLAMORE, Late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0100 April 13, 2020, Kathryn Collamore, 13 Flanders Corner Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572. Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of SYVILLA A. SUKEFORTH, Late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0101. April 14, 2020, Gregory G. Sukeforth, 30 Sukeforth Drive, Wiscasset, ME 04578, Dale R. Sukeforth, 29 Glendale Drive, New Gloucester, ME 04260, and Bruce M. Sukeforth,14 Sukie Lane, Wiscasset, ME 04578, Appointed Co-Personal Representatives without Bond.

Estate of GEORGE L. GREEN, Late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0102. April 15, 2020, Robert A. Green, 611 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of Gregory Lee Lemar, Late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0103. April 16, 2020, David L. Cronk, 20 Ready Point Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of ELIZABETH L. SPRAGUE, Late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0104. April 17, 2020, William W. Sprague, Jr.., 76 Pond Road, Manchester, ME 04351, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of WILLIAM PARKER WEBBER, Late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0106. April 21, 2020, Katherine Mae Webber, 34 Muscongus Road, Bremen, ME 04551, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of JOHN JOSEPH GRUNDY, Late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0107. April 21, 2020, John Edward Grundy, 39 Edson Street, Stow, MA 01775, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of JACQUELINE P. WILLIAMS, Late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0108. April 22, 2020, Roger M. Williams, 274 Turner Road, Bremen, ME 04551, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of EDWARD SEAVER, III, Late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0110. April 24, 2020, Jonathan D. Seaver, 1100 Lincoln Ave., Unit 11, Walnut Creek, CA 94596, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of FAYE MARIE DEWEY, Late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0111. April 27, 2020, Thomas A. Dewey, PO Box 223, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of GORDON E. FOSSETT, Late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0112. April 27, Sue Ellen Fossett, PMB 74 4 Mills Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of SHARON MARIE SIMPSON, Late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0113. April 27, 2020, William W. Logan, PO Box 250, Wiscasset, ME 04578, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of BARBARA ANN SKILLIN, Late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0115. April 29, 2020, Joseph O’Donnell, Goodspeed & O’Donnell, 10 Summer Street, Augusta, ME 04330, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of EDWIN J. GREEN, Late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0116. April 30, 2020, David B. Soule, Jr., PO Box 250, Wiscasset, ME 04578, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of RUTH H. BENNER, Late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0118. May 1, 2020, Robert B. Cumler, Esq., P 0 Box K, Waldoboro, ME 04572, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of DOROTHY A. SIBLEY, Late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0120. May 4, 2020, Kimberly A. Gillespie, 1466 Middle Road, Dresden, ME 04342 and Jay T. Sibley, 81 Mill Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556, Appointed Co-Personal Representatives without Bond.

Estate of SALLY J. MACCRACKEN, Late of Rexford, NY, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0121. May 5, 2020, Karen E. Stickney, 15 Wiley’s Corner Road, St. George, ME 04860, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

Estate of THOMAS HODGKINS PINKHAM, Late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0124. May 8, 2020, Cynthia Pinkham Craig, 1355s Ishnala Court, Wellington, FL 33414, Appointed Personal Representative without Bond.

DATE: May 8, 2020

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

20-21

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions, concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date, if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: CAITLYN ROSE TERRELL, Docket No. 2020-0122. Petitions that name be changed. Presented for allowance by Amy R. Terrell and Michale J. Terrell, 995 Middle Road, Dresden, ME 04342. (207) 737-4116.

Estate of RICHARD CHARLES HILLS, late of Jefferson, deceased. Docket No. 2020-0123. Petition for formal adjudication of intestacy and appointment of Kathleen M. Hills, PO Box 671, Waldoboro, ME 04572. (207) 832-7317 as personal representative.

IN RE: DIANE MARIE POLAND, Docket No. 2020-0126. Petitions that name be changed to DIANE MARIE BERNARDI, 170A Ledges Circle, Waldoboro, ME 04572. (207) 882-7392.

DATE: May 8, 2020

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

20-21

