LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 15, 2020. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of MICHAEL FRANK BOWDEN, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0227. September 8, 2020, Kyle Charles Bowden, 32 Clement Lane, Winthrop, ME 04364 and Cassidy Rose Bowden, 214 Knox Road, Apt. B, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of CONSUELO JOERNS, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0137-2. September 8, 2020, Susan Hunter-Joerns, 2205 Jordan Avenue, Juneau, AK 99801, appointed personal representative without bond.

To Marianne King whose address is unknown, being an Heir in the Estate of Consuelo Joerns, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0137-2. September 8, 2020, Susan Hunter-Joerns, 2205 Jordan Avenue, Juneau, AK 99801, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELSIE L. HILTON, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0228. September 9, 2020, Catherine L. Foran, PO Box 15, Bingham, ME 04920, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELIZABETH A. VEGA, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0229. September 10, 2020, Catherine Vega, 16455 Meredrew Lane, Clermont, FL 34711, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KENNETH S. CHAPMAN, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0232. September 10, 2020, Sheila Mae Foster, 538 Laurel Hill Road, Norwich, CT, 06360, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WANDA P. BOGACZYK, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0233. September 11, 2020, Susan Bogaczyk, 49 Firth Drive, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LINDA H. DELONG, late of Westport Island, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0236. September 15, 2020, William W. DeLong, 154 Main Road, Westport Island, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANET FUNG CHUN CHOW WONG, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0238. September 17, 2020, Robert B. Gregory, PO Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EDWIN L. MILLER, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0240. September 22, 2020, Pamela Miller-Neumann, 8403 Timber Flat Street, San Antonio, TX 78250, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MICHELLE A. RALPH, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0241. September 23, 2020, P. Christopher Ralph, 51 Baldwin Avenue, Marlborough, MA 01752, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SALLY D. RANGER, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0242. September 24, 2020, Miles Ranger, 100 Atlantic Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064 and Joel Ranger, 5 Bay Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JOHN DIX DRUCE, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0243. September 25, 2020, John Dix Druce Jr., 392 Spring Street, Portland, ME 04102, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ANN A. DICKASON, late of Round Pond (Bristol), Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0245. September 25, 2020, Eric A. Dickason, 1237 Loyola Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95051, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD W. THORPE, late of Annapolis, Maryland, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0249. September 29, 2020, Wendy Thorpe Allen, 45 Woodbury Street, Keene, NH 03431, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RAY C. CAVE, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0251. October 1, 2020, Jon R. Cave, PO Box 774, Dover, MA 02030, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of VERNON S. PHILLIPS, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0252. October 2, 2020, Robert B. Gregory, Esq., PO Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SARA E. FRIZZELL, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0254. October 5, 2020, Robert M. Frizzell, 69 Kenney Field Drive, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BRETT M. DECKER, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0225. October 7, 2020, Ida May H. Decker, 81 Englebrekt Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MELBA M. BOYNTON, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0216. October 8, 2020, Sean S. Boynton, 1704 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, VA 22625, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: October 9, 2020

Jeannine M. Clark

Deputy Register of Probate

42-23

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of FRANCIS WHITTAKER, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0237. Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy and Formal Appointment of Buffie Whittaker as Personal Representative, whose address is 321 Medon Road, Northbridge, MA 01534 (508) 254-5883.

Estate of JUDITH LOUISE JONES, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0246. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Appointment of Louise June Jones as Personal Representative, whose address is 294 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, (603) 769-0865.

IN RE: CHARLA VICTORIA ALKAYLA DELOACH, Docket No. 2020-0247. Petitions name be changed to CHARLA ANTOINETTE LIPPERT, whose address is 38 Churchill Street, Wiscasset, ME 04578, (207) 837-2009.

IN RE: ELIZABETH CASAD PETERS, Docket No. 2020-0248. Petitions name be changed. Presented for allowance by Jennifer C. Casad, whose address is PO Box 34, New Harbor, ME 04554, (207) 315-1379.

IN RE: DAWN MARIE KRAUSE, Docket No. 2020-0255. Petitions name be changed to DAWN MARIE STEVENS, whose address is 222 Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, ME 04342, (207) 504-2702.

IN RE: SANDRA JEAN WOTTON, Docket No. 2020-0256. Petitions name be changed to SANDRA JEAN FOWLER, whose address is 759 Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, (207) 242-7384.

IN RE: JACOB DAVID LEIGHTON, Docket No. 2020-0257. Petitions name be changed to ABIGAIL DIANA LEIGHTON, whose address is 30 Milky Way Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, (207) 882-7392.

DATE: October 9, 2020

Jeannine M. Clark

Deputy Register of Probate

42-43

