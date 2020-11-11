LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is November 12, 2020. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of CAROLINE C. HOWE, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0258. October 13, 2020, William C. Howe, 3370 Plantation Trace, Alpharetta, GA 30004, and Dorothy S. Krueger, 32 Justin Court, Dracut, MA 01826, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JOYCE P. DEXTER, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0259. October 13, 2020, Sarah S. Matel, PO Box 173, Round Pond, ME 04564, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DELLA BLANCHE HILTON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0262. October 14, 2020, Ralph A. Hilton, PO Box 514, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PHILIP STEPHEN COHEN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0264. October 15, 2020, James W. Brannan, PO Box 1021, 15 Limerock Street, Rockland, ME 04841, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GERALD LEON BRANN, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0265. October 15, 2020, Toni C. Brann, 113 S. Howe Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of TAKIS A. KAZAKOS, late Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0150-2. October 16, 2020, George Kazakos, 950 Holly Vista Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SUSAN C. PHILLIPS, late of Chicopee, MA, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0268. October 20, 2020, William Phillips, III, 123 Terimar Street, Chicopee, MA 01013, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ARNOLD L. GAMAGE, JR., late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0269. October 20, 2020, Gail P. Gamage, 123 S. Road, South Bristol, ME 04568, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MICHAEL NELSON CHASE, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0270. October 22, 2020, Walter T. Foss, Jr., PO Box 238, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT L. WALLACE, SR., late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0271. October 23, 2020, Robert L. Wallace, Jr., 10 Cabot Street, Milton, MA 02186, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LYNNE HANSEN TALLBERG, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0274. October 27, 2020, Gail Hansen Philippi, PO Box 141, Liberty, ME 04949 and Darak James Tallberg, 158 Main Street N., Searsmont, ME 04973, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JAMES ALLEN MARTIN, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0276. October 28, 2020, Jamie Glenwood Martin, 107 Catskill Lane, Bonaire, GA 31005, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DEBORAH ANN SMITH, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0277. October 29, 2020, Sarah Elizabeth Horne, 48 Shipley Road, South Bristol, ME 04568, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MILDRED KATHLEEN RITTAL, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0278. October 29, 2020, Estelle A. Cook, PO Box 181, Richmond, ME 04357, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JEAN KATHERINE EATON, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0279. November 2, 2020, Jonathan Morrill Eaton, 3 Beach Lane, Damariscotta, ME 04543 and Katherine Eaton Jordan, 1378 State Route 32, Round Pond, ME 04564, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of MARIE F. SABIN, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0280. November 2, 2020, Margaret A. Sabin, 540 Fogler Road, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PRISCILLA A. HANSEN, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0281. November 4, 2020, Catherine M. Burzik, 701 North St. Mary’s St., Apt. 21, San Antonio, TX 78205, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of FRANCIS WHITTAKER, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0237. November 4, 2020, Buffie Whittaker, 321 Mendon Road, Northbridge, MA 01534, appointed personal representative without bond.

To ALISON JEAN whose address is unknown being an heir in the estate of FRANCIS WHITTAKER, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0237. November 4, 2020, Buffie Whittaker, 321 Mendon Road, Northbridge, MA 01534, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JUDITH LOUISE JONES, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0246. November 4, 2020, Louise June Jones, 294 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: November 6, 2020

Jeannine M. Clark

Deputy Register of Probate

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: ANDREW Z. HATCHEL, Docket No. 2020-0260. Petitions name be changed to GWEN MELONY HATCHEL, whose address is Three Heritage Lane, Wiscasset, ME 04578, (207) 882-7392.

DATE: November 6, 2020

Jeannine M. Clark

Deputy Register of Probate

