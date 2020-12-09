LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is December 10, 2020. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of PAUL WARREN LEVENSALLER, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0283. November 9, 2020, Lillian A. Levensaller, P.O. Box 917, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT WIELUNS, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0284. November 10, 2020, Susan V. Wieluns, 3645 Washington Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JEAN PATRICIA NEELY, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0286. November 12, 2020, Christopher T. Maloney, P.O. Box 184, Round Pond, ME 04564 and Kathleen T. Koss, 10 Northridge Road, Dewitt, NY 13214, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JOSEPHINE THERESA GILES, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0198. August 20, 2020, Justina Boot, PO Box 829, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ALFONSE IMPALLOMENI, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0288. November 16, 2020, Diane Impallomeni, 367 West Neck Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MURLYN H. GREENLEAF, SR., late of Westport Island, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0296. November 23, 2020, Edward G. Dardis, P.O. Box 460, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

To CLINTON KEVIN, BARBARA MARTZ, and TIFFANY PERRY, whose addresses are unknown being heirs in the Estate of MURLYN H. GREENLEAF, SR., late of Westport Island, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0296. November 23, 2020, Edward G. Dardis, P.O. Box 460, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARCUS P. KNOWLTON, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0297. November 23, 2020, Marcus R. Knowlton, 1425 Canal Street, Princeton, NJ 08540, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DARRELL LOREN TOBIN, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0301. December 3, 2020, Lorna Diane Tobin, 1409 Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JEFFREY E. CHAPMAN, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0302. December 3, 2020, Carol A. Simmons, 3 Aspen Lane, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY JANE TIGERT, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0303. December 3, 2020, Deborah Potter, Esq., P.O. Box 1086, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATED: December 7, 2020

Jeannine M. Clark

Deputy Register of Probate

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of MARCUS P. KNOWLTON, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0297. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Marcus R. Knowlton as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Justin LeBlanc, Esq., LeBlanc & Young, P.O. Box 7950, Portland, ME 04112-7950, (207) 772-2800.

IN RE: THOMAS RAYMOND SMITH, JR. Docket No. 2020-0300. Petitions name be changed to THOMAS RAYMOND MAIN, whose address is P.O. Box 13, Edgecomb, ME 04556, (207) 350-2429.

IN RE: EMILIE CAROLYN SHUBERT. Docket No. 2020-0305. Petitions name be changed to E. CAROLYN SHUBERT, whose address is 8 Tidewater Drive, Boothbay, ME 04537, (207) 633-2314.

Estate of MARILYN B. DAVIS, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0304. Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy and Formal Appointment of Edwin Davis as Person Representative, whose attorney is Edward Dardis, Esq., P.O. Box 460, Damariscotta, ME 04543, phone (207) 563-3112.

DATE: December 7, 2020

Jeannine M. Clark

Deputy Register of Probate

