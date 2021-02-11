LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is February 11, 2021. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of DEIDRE L. AMPLO, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0008. January 11, 2021, Jessica Amplo-Atkinson, 8 Highridge Drive, Granby, CT 06035, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAVID W. GALLAGHER, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0009. January 11, 2021, Wendy S. Cooper, 143 Rocky Road, Lakeville, ME 04487 and Jennifer N. Gallagher, 59 Cookson Lane, Whitefield, ME 04358, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JACOB E. MCCLURE, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0014. January 15, 2021, David Levesque, 242 Main Street, PO Box 425, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM H. SHUMAN, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0016. January 15, 2021, Robert David Shuman, 123 Coffins Neck Road, Lubec, ME 04652, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ANNETTE B. CAMERON, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0017. January 19, 2021, Nora L. Cameron, 4 Verdun Street, Cambridge, MA 02140, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HELEN MARIE WALSH, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0018. January 19, 2021, Tammy Walsh, 23 Rocky Run Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GERTRUDE B. CURTIS, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0019. January 19, 2021, Mark E. Curtis, P.O. Box 249, Manchester, ME 04351, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CORINNE H. GOULD, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0020. January 21, 2021, Susan J. Hale, 30921 Bexley Drive, Bay Village, OH 44140, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LOUISE W. WILLIAMSON, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0022. January 22, 2021, Elizabeth L. Williamson, 27 Hagan Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELIZABETH F.R. COLE, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0024. January 25, 2021, Alan T. Cole, 45 Crystal Canyon Drive, Carbondale, CO 81623, John R. Cole, P.O. Box 2465, Edwards, CO 81632, and Matthew B. Cole, P.O. Box 85, Southport, ME 04576, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of ROBERT MANLEY LANE, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0025. January 26, 2021, Mary Lupien, 2965 Washington Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARGARET K. ANDERSON, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0026. January 26, 2021, Christine L. Anderson, 1717 Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SHIRLEY M. TISDALE, late of St. Thomas, N. D., Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0027. January 28, 2021, Paul Therriault, 65 Main Street, Oxford, ME 04270, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT W. TOWNSEND, late of Westport Island, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0029. January 28, 2021, Christine Melissa Townsend, 1380 Main Road, Westport Island, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SUSAN ESTHER SCHOFIELD, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0030. January 28, 2021, Maryellen Buck, 1085 Washington Avenue, Portland, ME 04103, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MICHAEL DEAN PINKHAM, SR., late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0032. January 29, 2021, Louanne Louise Pinkham, 48 Old Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HENRY EARLE ABBOTT, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0033. February 1, 2021, Kelly A. Coffey, 144 Haigler Road, SE, Lenoir, NC, 28645, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JEAN M. WILLIAMSON, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0034. February 1, 2021, Dana W. Dimier, 964 Carolina Circle, SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962 and Leslie J. W. Fairbanks, 121 Beachside Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of HAROLD C. RALPH, JR, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0035. February 1, 2021, Harolyn M. York, 465 Waldoboro Road, Friendship, ME 04547, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DALLAS MAYO HOGDKINS, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0036. February 1, 2021, Cheryl H. Sawyer, 96 River Road, Topsham, ME 04086 and Doreen Hodgkins, 4 O’Farrell Street, Topsham, ME 04086, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JAMES B. BOOKER, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0037. February 1, 2021, Catherine Booker Olver, 3361 Union Valley Road, Olean, NY 14760, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CHRISTINE KING, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0007. February 3, 2021, Carl K. King, III, 10 Heather Lane, Falmouth, ME 04105 and Rebecca King, 1837 Bret Harte Street, Palo Alto, CA 94303, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JOSEPH H. CARUSONE, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0038. February 4, 2021, Jeffrey S. Carusone, 3 Penny Lane, Bethel, CT 06801 and Janis Warsky-Carusone, P.O. Box 76, Walpole, ME 04573, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of PHILIP J. CAMERON, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0039. February 5, 2021, Nora L. Cameron, 4 Verdun St., Cambridge, MA 02140, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: February 5, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on March 3, 2021. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: MARGARET ROSE ASSANY, Docket No. 2021-0011. Petitions that name be changed to Margaret Rose Kilpatrick, whose mailing address is 68 Hoffses Beach Lane, Damariscotta, ME 04543, (207) 458-0468.

IN RE: AIDAN REBECCA PARMENTER, Docket No. 2021-0023. Petitions that name be changed to Jessica Aidan Parmenter, whose mailing address is 1241 Old Route One, Waldoboro, ME 04572, (207) 790-4414.

IN RE: ALYSSA MAY MORRISSEY, Docket No. 2021-0028. Petitions that name be changed to Ollie Rose Quinn, whose mailing address is 38 Bracketts Lane, Bristol, ME 04539, (207) 449-6900.

DATE: February 5, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

