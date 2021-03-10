STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is MARCH 11, 2021. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of JUDITH ALICE SEIDERS, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0042. February 8, 2021, Karen Ann Sawyer, 1705 Bristol Road, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JEROME N. ROWE, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0045. February 9, 2021, Robin L. Terenzoni, P.O. Box 147, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARGERY A. BURHOE, late of Westport Island, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0046. February 9, 2021, John W. Burhoe, 410 Adams Street, Holliston, MA 01746, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DEBORAH L. MULLEN, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0049. February 9, 2021, Tammy L. Mullen, 7 Gaston Street, Easthampton, MA 01027, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CHARLES W. BOWDEN, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0051. February 10, 2021, Linda L. Elwell, 2345 Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KENNETH V. MORANG, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0055. February 17, 2021, Abel J. V. Leamer, 47 Pineview Drive, Winterport, ME 04496, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KATHLEEN A. HERVOCHON, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0056. February 17, 2021, George F. Hervochon III, P.O. Box 1014, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CHARLENE LEE MIDDLETON, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0058. February 18, 2021, Mariah Middleton-Rackliff, 908 So. Clary Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LILA C. SANANGELO, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0059. February 18, 2021, Michelle Lang, 16 Waters Edge, Sparta, NJ 07871, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ALBERT R. BOYNTON, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0060. February 18, 2021, Beverly E. Cronkhite, 98 Mills Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HARRIET LUCILLE GEORGE, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0061. February 22, 2021, Richard E. George. 153 Founders Road, Glastonbury, CT 06033, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JEFFREY A. MANK, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0064. February 23, 2021, Nicole M. Mank, 398 Hinks Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAVID L. ROBERTS, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0065. February 23, 2021, Susan E. Dangel, 209 Newton Street, Weston, MA 02493 and Linda R. Pagnano, 501 Old Territorial Rd. NE, Chatfield, MN 55923, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JAMES A. ROSS, SR., late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0066. February 23, 2021, James A. Ross, Jr., 15 Brookside Avenue, Augusta, ME 04330, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of THOMAS STANLEY BARTER, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0048-2. February 26, 2021, Eric W. Barter, 41 River Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DEXTER NELSON, SR., late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0069. March 3, 2021, Kim Slocomb, P.O. Box 10, Spruce Head, ME 04859, and Dexter Nelson, Jr., 3 Westbrook Street, Apt. #2, South Thomaston, ME 04858, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of SUSAN M. GALLUP, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0070. March 4, 2021, Clarence W. Gallup III, P.O. Box 254, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: March 5, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

10-11

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on April 7, 2021. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: MEGHAN ELIZABETH KENNEDY, Docket No. 2021-0050. Petitions that name be changed to KEEGAN MCGRATH KENNEDY, whose mailing address is 1050 Main Street, Waldoboro, ME 04572, (850) 375-9309.

IN RE: ISABELLE AUDREY PUNGITORE, Docket No. 2021-0052. Petitions that name be changed to ISABELLE AUDREY CRAWFORD, whose mailing address is 35 Applebarn Lane, Waldoboro, ME 04572, (207) 975-6305.

IN RE: IRENE CORNELIA ECKHOFF-HILGENDORF, Docket No. 2021-0063. Petitions that name be changed to IRENE CORNELIA ECKHOFF, whose mailing address is 179 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, (207) 542-8168.

IN RE: DERILYN CAROLYN NELSON, Docket No. 2021-0067. Petitions that name be changed to DERILYN CAROLYN GREGORY, whose mailing address is 335 Pond Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, (207) 380-6560.

DATE: March 5, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

10-11

