LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is April 8, 2021. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of DELORIS AHLIN, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0073. March 12, 2021, Margit Ahlin, 43 Birch Road, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538 and Constance Ahlin, 156 W. 74th Street #2B, New York, NY 10023, appointed personal co-representatives without bond.

Estate of MARCIA MERCEDES HOWARD TRENTIN, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0074. March 12, 2021, Lawrence H. Trentin, 43 Hinston Rd., Weymouth, MA 02189, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOAN CATHERINE MUCHOWSKI, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0075. March 12, 2021, Jacqueline Taylor, 1688 Edwards Avenue, Calverton, NY 11933, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PATRICIA A. DIBERT, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0076. March 15, 2021, Tammi Dibert, 1667 Wagner Bridge Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARIE A. BICKFORD, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0077. March 17, 2021, Troy W. Chickering, 3 Fieldstone Way, Framingham, MA 01701, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAMES L. DUN, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0078. March 17, 2021, Doreen C. Dun, PO Box 42, East Boothbay, ME 04544, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM THORNE NAUD, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0079. March 17, 2021, Karen C. Naud, P.O. Box 767, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOLIEANNE SHAW, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0080. March 18, 2021, John Shaw, P.O. Box 191, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EMILY B. SMITH, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0083. March 19, 2021, Stuart M. Smith, P.O. Box 2, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

To DENSMORE SMITH, whose address is unknown, being an heir in the Estate of EMILY B. SMITH, late of Edgecomb, Deceased, Docket No. 2021-0083. March 19, 2021, Stuart M. Smith, P.O. Box 2, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointment personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT R. W. WITTE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0084. March 22, 2021, Bryan K. Lane, 6 Partridge Lane, Derry, NH 03038, appointed personal representative without bond.

To LEONARD A. LANE, JR., whose address is unknown, being an heir in the estate of ROBERT R. W. WITTE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased, Docket No. 2021-0084, March 22, 2021, Bryan K. Lane, 6 Partridge Lane, Derry, N.H. 03038, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LAWRENCE E. TOWNLEY, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0088. March 23, 2021, Lawrence R. Townley, 186 Winter Street, Ashland, MA 01721, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MERLE R. JEWETT, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0089. March 23, 2021, Kathy A. Tilton, 809 River Road, Tenants Harbor, ME 04860, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELIZABETH M. MARR, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0091. March 29, 2021, Anne V. Marr, 16 Juniper Lane, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELEANOR B. CARVER, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0093. March 30, 2021, Alison Carver, P.O. Box 104, Newcastle, ME 04553 and Davis Carver, 46 Mechanic Street, Bath, ME 04530, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of HELEN ViOLA GLENDINNING, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0170-2. March 31, 2021, William O. Glendinning, P.O. Box 29, South Bristol, ME 04568 and Timothy A. Glendinning, 7 Horveys Pond Drive, Boxford, MA 01921, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of DOROTHY H. PICKARD, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0094. March 31, 2021, Fred A. Hall, 56 Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, Maine 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: April 2, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

14-15

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on May 5, 2021. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: MARTHA PATRICIA MULLETT, Docket No. 2021-0095. Petitions name be changed to PATRICIA MULLETT, whose address is 108 Trask Lane, Jefferson, ME 04348, (207) 557-1426.

DATE: April 2, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

14-15

