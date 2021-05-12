LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is May 13, 2021. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of SALLY D. ROBINSON, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0096. April 5, 2021, Heather R. Elowe, 703 East Pond Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PATRICIA CONLEY, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0097. April 5, 2021, Arthur E. Conley, P.O. Box 53, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of STEFAN MEHRL, JR, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0099. April 6, 2021, Regina Mehrl, 24 Pinewood Drive, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARGARET W. PULLIAM, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0100. April 7, 2021, Alexander C. Nevens, P.O. Box 136, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM GARY L’HOMMEDIEU, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0103. April 14, 2021, Kathleen M. Lee, 26 Duck Puddle Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GLENYS R. PAGE, late of Huntersville, North Carolina, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0104. April 16, 2021, Patricia L. Zacchera, 9302 Shepparton Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WARREN G. HARBISON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0106. April 20, 2021, Lynne K. Harbison, 32 Oak Ridge West, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of THOMAS J. MOODY, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0108. April 21, 2021, Mary A. Moody, P.O. Box 43, South Bristol, ME 04568, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANET M. GONDEK, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0111. April 26, 2021, Sharon Lee Bailey, 735 Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of OLIVE M SNOW, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0113. April 27, 2021, Michael P. Snow, P.O. Box 462, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SHERRY E. HARRIS, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0114. April 27, 2021, Cynthia Ann Harris, 87 Waldoboro Road, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of AUSTIN MOORE, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0117. May 3, 2021, Rebecca Zollers Moore-Haines, 62A Townhouse Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GEORGE W. LABAR, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0118. May 3, 2021, Laureen A. LaBar, 18 Chokecherry Lane, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DENISE D. WADE, late of Pueblo, CO, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0119. May 5, 2021, Adrienne Wade, 3803 Elizabeth’s Court, North Wales, PA 19454, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LISA M. BARNES, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0122. May 7, 2021, Jessica A. Rock, 59 Academy Street, Bath, ME 04530, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: May 7, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on June 2, 2021. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: CALEB HARRISON LOVE-WEBB, Docket No. 2021-0098. Petitions name be changed to CALEB HARRISON LOVE WEBB, whose address is 351 Hoak Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, (207) 790-0834.

IN RE: RONALD HILTON SHORT, Docket No. 2021-0105. Petitions name be changed to AMELIA OLIVA ACCONCIAMESSA, whose address is 248 Monhegan Avenue, Monhegan, ME 04852, (207) 755-1083.

IN RE: AMY LYNN BANAHAN MICKLICH, Docket No. 2021-0107. Petitions name be changed to AMY BANAHAN STEELE, 14 Liberty Street, Newcastle, ME 04553, (207) 691-5693.

IN RE: TYLER EARL WILLIAMS, Docket No. 2021-0109. Petitions name be changed to TYLER JAMES MORRISON, 301 Ledgewood Ct., Damariscotta, ME 04543, (207) 315-5798.

DATE: May 7, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

