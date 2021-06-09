LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is June 10, 2021. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of DONALD E. EUGLEY, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0123. May 10, 2021, Elsie H. Eugley, 2690 Washington Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of FLORENCE D. YORK, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0124. May 10, 2021, Melanie L. Pendleton, 17 Rodgers Road, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAMES E. HANLEY, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2020-0307-2. May 13, 2021, Stephen G. Wentworth, 320 East Pittston Road, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ERNEST LEON CAPEN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0125. May 13, 2021, Caroline E. Horgan, 15 Blacksmith Drive, Medfield, MA 02052, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY G. GUPTILL, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0127. May 14, 2021, Brenda Prock, 400 Orffs Corner Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SUSANNE M. FAHRINGER, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0128. May 20, 2021, Jesse Schell, 26 Club Road, Carnegie, PA 15106, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LAURICE LEE FRENCH, late of Somerville, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0130. May 21, 2021, Steven K. French, 150 Kingsley’s Crossing, Palermo, ME 04354, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PATRICE BOWDEN DEE, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0131. May 24, 2021, Sheila J. McLain, P.O. Box 418 New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY LINDA RAPELYE, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0133. May 25, 2021, Florence S. Krieter, 26 Monroe Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GEORGE A. FERNALD, JR., late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0136. June 3, 2021, Kristina Lynn Therrien, 425 Webber Ave., #1, Lewiston, ME 04240, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SHIRLEY ANN DAVISON, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0138. June 3, 2021, Peter A. Davison, 17 Merganser Lane, Topsham, ME 04086, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: June 4, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

23-24

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on July 7, 2021. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: GABRIEL ANTHONY FITCH, Docket No. 2021-0126. Petitions name be changed to GABRIEL ANTHONY TAYLOR, whose address is 494 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, (415) 730-8470.

Estate of MICHAEL NICOLE MACLEOD WHITMAN, late of Somerville, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0135. Petition for adjudication of intestacy and formal appointment of MATTHEW JOHN CONLOGUE and DOROTHY MARIE CONLOGUE as personal representatives, whose attorney is Nathan D. Bell, Esq., Bell Law Offices, LLC, PO Box 425, Unity, ME 04988, (207) 948-3495.

IN RE: SUSAN GOODWILLIE STEDMAN, Docket No. 2021-0139. Petitions name be changed to SUSAN GOODWILLIE, whose address is 167 Fowles Point Road, Westport Island, ME 04578, (207) 882-7387.

IN RE: IAN SILAS VonFRANK, Docket No. 2021-0140. Petitions name be changed. Presented for allowance by SARAH and ANDREW VonFRANK, 17 Sydney Road, Alna, ME 04535, (207) 882-7392.

DATE: June 4, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

23-24

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

