STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is AUGUST 12, 2021. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of JOAN B. BRITTON, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0170. July 12, 2021, Charles W. Britton, P.O. Box 373, Southport, ME 04576 and J. Henry Berne, Jr., P.O. Box 158, Southport, ME 04576, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of RONALD JAMES MCGERIGLE, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0171. July 15, 2021, Amanda E. McGerigle, 354 Wheeler Rd., Marstons Mills, MA 02648, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAVID P. HODGDON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0176. July 22, 2021, Nikole Lunn, 3101 Redman Court, Apt. 205, Raleigh, NC 27610, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of NATALIE M. HODGDON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0177. July 22, 2021, Nikole Lunn, 3101 Redman Court, Apt. 205, Raleigh, NC 27610, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of STANLEY A. WALL, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0178. July 23, 2021, Kathleen M. Wall, 1161 Bristol Road, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PETER BRUCE BAADE, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0180. July 23, 2021, Ragnhild Baade, 661 Cross Point Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY EVELYN FRIANT, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0181. July 28, 2021, Marie B. Walsh, 128 Timber Lane, Newcastle, ME 04553 and Joan F. Barrett, 234 Waning Road, Unity, ME 04988, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of EDGAR M. JOHNS, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0182. July 30, 2021, Sandra L. Johns, 19 Pine Lane, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LINDA M. JONES, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0167. August 4, 2021, Allan R. Jones, 453 Trapelo Road, Belmont, MA 02478, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SANDRA BROWN, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0164. August 4, 2021, Jennifer Lyn Overlock, 44 Lynch Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: August 6, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of CHRISTOPHER M. FIORE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0175. Petition for Formal Probate and Formal Appointment of April Dufour as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Tracy Nale Sewall, Esq., P.O. Box 633, Waterville, ME 04903-0633, (207) 873-5171.

IN RE: CATHERINE JOAN MOLE, Docket No. 2021-0179. Petitions name be changed to CATHERINE JOAN POIRIER, whose address is 2265 Friendship Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, (207) 882-7392.

DATE: August 6, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

