STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is SEPTEMBER 9, 2021. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of BEATRICE S. CHASE, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0185. August 9, 2021, Jennifer Lynn Chase, 6101 N. 51st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 and Jessica Chase Mateosian, Six Gray Malkin Place, Freeport, ME 04032, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of PAUL L. CHAPMAN, SR., late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0188. August 11, 2021, Laurie J. Trask, 824 Alexander Reed Rd., Richmond, ME 04357 and Anthony D. Chapman, 1148 Wiscasset Rd., Pittston, ME 04345, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of MARGARET M. WELLMAN, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0189. August 11, 2021, Mitchell L. Wellman, 573 East Pond Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of GIANNOULA FOUDA RIGAS a/k/a GIANNOULA FOUNTA RIGAS, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0193. August 13, 2021, Markos Rigas, 31 Oak Street, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELIZABETH L. KAUTZMANN-CALLAGHAN, late of East Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0197. August 25, 2021, Frank R. Callaghan, 32 Presley Drive, East Boothbay, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA A. ZARPENTINE, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0198. August 25, 2021, Dane N. Zarpentine, 1628 Route 565, Sussex, NJ 07461 and Drew S. Zarpentine, 515 Mansfield Village, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of KIMBERLY ANN CROCKER, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0199. August 25, 2021, Brett Poussard, 18 South Monmouth Road, Monmouth, ME 04259, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ESTELLA F. PINKHAM, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0201. August 26, 2021, Michael A. Pinkham, P.O. Box 313, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CYNTHIA H. WINCHENBACH, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0202. August 30, 2021, Alan R. Winchenbach, 478 Dever Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MICHAEL P. UMINSKI, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0204. August 30, 2021, Cailin Rae Nelson, 51 Clay Street, Middleboro, MA 02346, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARILYNN B. SEWALL, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0205. August 30, 2021, Kenneth T. Sewall, 13247 Word of Life Drive, Hudson, FL 34669, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CHRISTOPHER M. FIORE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0175. September 1, 2021, April Dufour, 646 Bigelow Hill Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LAURA D. ADAMS, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0209. September 2, 2021, Joseph J. Pagano, 236 Park Avenue, Hammonton, NJ 08037, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN LESLIE ANDREWS, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0210. September 2, 2021, Marilyn Andrews, 995 Bremen Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MAYNARD WILLEY, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0212. September 3, 2021, Deborah A. Kelley, 13 Juniper Lane, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: September 3, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on October 6, 2021. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: JENNIFER MARIE LABONTE, Docket No. 2021-0187. Petitions name be changed to JENNIFER MARIE RYAN, whose address is 23 Bradley Road, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04348, (207) 350-7833.

IN RE: KRISTEN STUART CURTIS, Docket No. 2021-0190. Petitions name be changed to KRISTEN STUART PRATT, whose address is 89 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, (207) 322-6306.

IN RE: JOSHUA MICHAEL HOWARD, Docket No. 2021-0191. Petitions name be changed to CAROLINE ABI HOWARD, whose address is 7 Orchard Hill Road, Dresden, ME 04342, (207) 737-9777.

IN RE: ASHLEY SCOTT GRIFFIN, Docket No. 2021-0203. Petitions name be changed to ASHLEY BRENDA HILTON-GRIFFIN, whose address is P.O. Box 474, Newcastle, ME 04553, (207) 682-8231.

IN RE: SHERREY ALEENA PAIGE, Docket No. 2021-0211. Petitions name be changed to LOGAN ALEENA PAIGE, whose address is Seven Barstow Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, (207) 837-1065.

DATE: September 3, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

