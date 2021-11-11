LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is November 11, 2021. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of RUTH HILTON DAVISON, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0260. October 12, 2021, Howard H. Davison, 162 Bradford Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA A. BETTS, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0261. October 13, 2021, Susan M. Kelley, 9 Andrews Road, Bath, ME 04530, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GERALDINE A. JONES a/k/a GERALDINE GRACE JONES, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0262. October 18, 2021, Donna M. Burns, 159 Dodge Road, Whiting, ME 04691, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of Patricia A. Reid, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0263. October 19, 2021, David A. Aloise, P.O. Box 169, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARGARET DEMILLE BUCHANAN, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0264. October 21, 2021, Robert J. Wardle, 19 Oak Hill Lane, Woodbridge, CT 06525, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LESLIE E. ANGELL, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0265. October 21, 2021, Charles Franklin Angell, P.O. Box 881, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOAN LYMAN NILES, late of Penny Farms, Florida, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0266. October 21, 2021, Emory H. Niles, III, 185 Back Belmont Road, Belfast, ME 04915, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of Sandra E. James, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0267. October 22, 2021, Gordon Scott James, 524 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANET S. HATCH, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0268. October 25, 2021, Sarah A. Clifford, 563 Cross Point Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LEROY EUGENE LAVALLEE, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0269. October 26, 2021, Steven Melvin Simmons, 89 Travel Pond Ln., Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

To CASEY LAVALLEE, whose address is unknown being an heir in the estate of LEROY EUGENE LAVALLEE, Late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0269, Steven Melvin Simmons, 89 Travel Pond Ln., Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RANDAL S. HERSOM, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0271. October 26, 2021, Robert S. Hersom, Jr., P.O. Box 444, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LEONARD E. BELANGER, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0272. October 28, 2021, Vivian M. Belanger, 6 Indian Ridge Road, Freeport, ME 04032, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOAN R. JOHNSON, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0273. October 29, 2021, Richard F. Johnson, III. 144 School House Rd., Mariaville, ME 04603, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA F. H. HOWLETT, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0274. October 29, 2021, Cynthia M. Howlett-Willis, 310 Mt. Washington Hotel Rd., Bretton Woods, NH 03575, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of FOREST E. PEASLEE, JR., late of Somerville, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0276. November 1, 2021, Linda L. Peaslee, 545 Rockland Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HAROLD A. FALCONER., late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0277. November 1, 2021, Judith D. Falconer, 49 Middle Road, South Bristol, ME 04568, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARILYN L. HUGHES., late of Chamberlain, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0278. November 2, 2021, Janet L. Hughes, P.O. Box 74, Chamberlain, ME 04541, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of NELLIE SNOW BARTER, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0280. November 3, 2021, Kevin L. Barter, 24 School Street, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CONRAD AIME TROTTIER, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0218. November 3, 2021, Luke Paul Trottier, 99 Dyer Road, Lewiston, ME 04240, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOAN CARVER, late of Westport, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0245. November 3, 2021, Denise L. Carver, 1814 Main Road, Westport, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT EDWARD KELLY, JR., late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0282. November 5, 2021, Karen L. O’Connor, 207 E. Grand Ave., Unit C1, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LOUIS G. LANDRY, late of East Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0283. November 5, 2021, Linda Landry Spang, 343 Thames St., Unit 101, Bristol, RI 02809, and William Louis Landry, P.O. Box 703, Kennebunk, ME 04043, appointed personal representatives without bond.

DATE: November 5, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

45-46

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on December 1, 2021. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: JENNIFER MAY DELANO, Docket No. 2021-0275. Petitions name be changed to JENNIFER MAY BAILEY, whose address is Coopers Mills, Maine. Any party objecting to this request may file such objection with the Lincoln County Probate Court at P.O. Box 249, Wiscasset, ME 04578, (207) 882-7392.

DATE: November 5, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

45-46

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

