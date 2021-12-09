LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is December 9, 2021. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of GEORGINA H. RAYBURN, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0284. November 8, 2021, John Francis Doore, 831 Chena Hills Drive, Fairbanks, AK 99709, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SANDRA C. CREHORE, late of Westport Island, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0285. November 8, 2021, Kirsten L. Crehore Figueroa, 51 High Holborn Street, Gardiner, ME 04345, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ANNE E. DETMER, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0286. November 8, 2021, Gregory M. Detmer, 761 Waldoboro Road, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of R. FRED CHASSE, late of Venice, Fla., Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0287. November 9, 2021, Mildred E. Chasse, 950 Tamiami Trail South, Unit 30313, Venice, FL 34285, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of STANLEY A. FRASER, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0288. November 9, 2021, Constance H. Fraser, 228 Bloomingdale Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of TIMOTHY W. UTLEY, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0291. November 15, 2021, Pamela R. Utley, 558 Back River Rd., Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HOWARD W. SHAW, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0294. November 15, 2021, Virginia Shaw Genthner, 389 Egypt Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EUGENE WILLIAM KELLEY, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0296. November 15, 2021, Donald Kelley, 19 Pleasant St., Waterville, ME 04901, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of COLBY DILL, JR., late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0297. November 16, 2021, Leslie Dill Gillett, 42160 Woodward Avenue, Unit 27, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD S. MORRIS, SR., late of Westport Island, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0298. November 16, 2021, Donna L. Morris, 698 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JACQUELYN A. TAIT, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0299. November 16, 2021, Timothy A. Tait, 175 Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SUSAN L. FOSTER, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0301. November 19, 2021, Hartford L. Foster, Jr., 211 East River Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MICHAEL T. GRINDELL, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0302. November 22, 2021, Tiffany Grindell Wright, 113 Cherry Road, Madison, AL 35758, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOSEPH E. PACKARD, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0304. November 30, 2021, Nathan Packard, 527 Jackson Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WARREN L. SIDELINGER, Jr., late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0305. December 1, 2021, Warren L. Sidelinger, III, 158 West Hamlet Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARION V. WYLLIE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0306. December 2, 2021, Kathleen D. Swan, 32 Come Spring Lane, Warren, ME 04864, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SHELDON C. TRASK, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0307. December 2, 2021, Sharon Wursthorne, 31 Chase Street, South Portland, ME 04106, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: December 6, 2021

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on January 5, 2022. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

IN RE: CHRISTY AYN ROUSSEAU, Docket No. 2021-0295. Petition name be changed to CHRISTY AYN, whose address is 472 Mills Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, (207) 549-4902.

Estate of DEBRA ELIZABETH SCHAFFER. Docket No. 2021-0300. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of MATTHEW WILLIAM WHITE as Personal Representative, whose address is 76 Landoe Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80911, (719) 237-5217.

