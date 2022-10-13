LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 13, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of JANE G. SPEAR, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0239. September 7, 2022, Andrew J. Spear, 12 Presley Drive, East Boothbay, ME 04544, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of REBECCA E. TOWNSEND, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0240. September 7, 2022, Teresa A. Townsend, 61 Middle Road, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KENNETH P. CHANEY, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0185. September 7, 2022, Nancy A. Hanna, 34 Cozy Cottage Road, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOAN B. FORD, late of San Diego, Calif., Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0189. September 7, 2022, Christopher B. Ford, 135 E. Lamar Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT KELLY JR., late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2021-0282-2. September 7, 2022, Kelly Lynn Winchester, 14 Gooch Street, Unit 105, Saco, ME 04072, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ALAN FRANK KERTESZ, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0242. September 9, 2022, Melissa Dawn Glendinning, 2067 State Route 129, South Bristol, ME 04568, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HARRY M. LOWD, III, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0243. September 9, 2022, Kathalie M. Shaw, 295 Autumn Wood Lane, Roswell, GA 30075, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARIAN M. SWIFT, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0244. September 9, 2022, Thomas Swift, 280 Augusta Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DOLORES MARION McCLUSKEY, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0250. September 16, 2022, Kimberly Wellman, 601 Depot Street, Waldoboro, ME 04572 and Tina Krupa, 30 Karen Lane, Brunswick, ME 04011, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of EDNA B. CREAMER, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0251. September 19, 2022, Heather C. Audette, 48 Arrowhead Drive, Brunswick, ME 04011, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RUTH MARVIN DICKEY, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0252. September 20, 2022, Robert M. Dickey, 251 Quarry Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SHIRLEY A. MAIN, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0253. September 20, 2022, Donna Craig, P.O. Box 113, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DOROTHEA C. VOGEL, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0254. September 22, 2022, Jonathan Paul Vogel, Five Great Pond Road, Franklin, ME 04634, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT G. TOBEY, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0255. September 22, 2022, Marcia E. DeGeer, Esq., Gallagher, Villeneuve and DeGeer, PLLC, P.O. Box 247, Damariscotta, ME 04543 and Elisabeth T. Roos, P.O. Box 26, Walpole, NH 03608, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of RICHARD D. RONAN, late of Walpole, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0257. September 23, 2022, Cathleen M. Ronan, One Wylie Woods Way, Walpole, ME 04573, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HAROLD C. HUGHES, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0259. September 26, 2022, Janet L. Hughes, P.O. Box 74, Chamberlain, ME 04541, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SAMUEL L. COLLINS, III, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0260. September 26, 2022, Suzanne W. Anderson, Five Saw Mill Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD WILLMAN, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0262. September 27, 2022, Linda Rae Hilzer, 27524 132nd Ave. SE, Kent, WA 98042, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HELEN M. ST. CLAIR, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0265. September 28, 2022, Susan L. Raye, 25 Litchfield Drive, Simsbury, CT 06070, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ALEXANDER W. COOMBS, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0267. September 29, 2022, Sharon L. Coombs, 27 Forest Rd., Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, Patricia L. Coombs, 459 Allen Ave. #24, Portland, ME 04103, and Linda H. Coombs, 572 River Rd., Newcastle ME 04553, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of CAREY L. NEWMAN, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0268. September 30, 2022, Justin T. Newman, 7285 Brigadier Ave. SW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM EDMUND IVES, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0270. September 30, 2022, Cheryl Ann Ivens, 364 Back Narrow Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PENELOPE A. SCHERER, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0273. October 5, 2022, Eric S. Scherer, P.O. Box 978, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MICHAEL P. HUTCHINS, SR., late of Somerville, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0223-2. October 5, 2022, Tawsha Hisler, 2954 Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PENELOPE T. MATTHEWS, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0274. October 6, 2022, Andrew J. Matthews, 68 Massachusetts Road, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: October 7, 2022

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

41-42

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on November 2, 2022. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of MARILYN AVA LANDRY, late of East Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0241. Petition for Formal Probate and Formal Appointment of William Landry as Personal Representative whose address is P.O. Box 703, Kennebunk ME 04043.

Estate of LAURA I. COOK, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0256. Petition for Formal Appointment of Mark D. House as Personal Representative whose attorney is Elizabeth Marcotte Bjorn, Esq., Epstein & O’Donovan, LLP., Two Monument Square Portland ME 04101, (207) 772-4100.

Estate of DALE AUSTIN GARDNER, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0272. Petition for Formal Probate and Formal Appointment of Tonya L. Gardner as Personal Representative whose mailing address is 32 Boggs Farm Lane, Warren ME 04864, (207) 790-0155.

DATE: October 7, 2022

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

41-42

