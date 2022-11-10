LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is NOVEMBER 10, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of ROLAND SAWYER BARTH, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0275. October 11, 2022, Carolyn B. Renzin, Three Windsor Rd., Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KATHLEEN ANN GEROUX, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0276. October 11, 2022, Tracy Ann Geroux Gervais, 1507 S. Clary Rd., Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of VERNE M. BELL, late of Round Pond, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0277. October 13, 2022, Roger W. Meyer, 19 Back Shore Road, Round Pond, ME 04564, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN N. ARSENAULT, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0278. October 17, 2022, William M. Arsenault, P.O. Box 101, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PIETERNELLA DEN BROEDER HARRIS, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0279. October 17, 2022, William W. Logan, P.O. Box 250, Wiscasset, ME 04578 and Astrid van Mannekes, 901 S. Surf Road, Apt. 602, Hollywood, FL 33019, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JANICE H. PERKINS, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0281. October 19, 2022, Kathleen Perkins, 302 Eddy Road, Unit 304, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DONALD K. LEEMAN, JR, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0283. October 24, 2022, Elizabeth A. Leeman, 33 Nobleboro Road, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BETTY-JANE SIMPSON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0284. October 24, 2022, Susan L. Gray, 196 Indian Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ERNESTINE B. LINCOLN, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0285. October 25, 2022, Carroll Lee Lincoln, 230 Head Tide Road, Whitefield, ME 04353 and Leroy C. Lincoln, Sr. 635 Wiscasset Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of PHYLLIS A. DALEY, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0286. October 25, 2022, Billy E. Campbellton, 171 Birmingham Road, Chelsea, ME 04330, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY F. NICHOLS, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0287. October 25, 2022, Suzanne L. Johnson, P.O. Box 419, Topsham, ME 04086, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN F. EDWARDS, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0289. October 26, 2022, Cynthia C. Edwards, P.O. Box 411, Trevett, ME 04571, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD C. HAMMOND, late of Andover, Massachusetts, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0290. October 27, 2022, Robert S. Hillson, II, Seven Hansom Road, Andover, MA 01810, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DALE M. HAHN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0291. October 27, 2022, Michelle J. Davis, 549 Back Narrows Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LOREN KYLE HOFFMAN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0293. October 28, 2022, Allison Stewart Brown, 82 Kenyon Drive, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PAMELA R. NICHOLS, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0294. October 28, 2022, Ann N. Kash, 815 West Neck Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DONALD O. SMITH, late of New Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0297. November 1, 2022, Bruce Cummings, 113 Snowball Hill Road, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARILYN AVA LANDRY, late of East Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0241. November 2, 2022, William L. Landry, P.O. Box 703, Kennebunk, ME 04043, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LAURA I. COOK, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0256. November 2, 2022, Mark D. House, 16 Threshing Mill Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DALE AUSTIN GARDNER, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0272. November 2, 2022, Tonya Lynn Gardner, 32 Boggs Farm Lane, Warren, ME 04864, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOE WILBUR COWING, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0299. November 4, 2022, Joe Woodward Cowing, 43 Bog Road, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANICE MARY MELLYN, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2022-0300. November 4, 2022, Patricia Shadis, Esq., P.O. Box 718, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: November 7, 2022

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on December 7, 2022. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of WILLIAM A. KELSEY Docket No. 2022-0301. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Barbara K. Wheaton as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Barbara K. Wheaton, Esq., Pierce Atwood, LLP, 254 Commercial St., Portland, ME 04101, (207) 791-1100.

DATE: November 7, 2022

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

