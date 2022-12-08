LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is December 8, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of MAURICE J. CURRAN, III, late of Wiscasset, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0302. November 9, 2022, Patricia A. Nelson-Reade, 261 U.S. Route 1, Ste. 201, Falmouth, ME 04105, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of THEO ANN BARSTOW, late of Damariscotta, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0304, November 10, 2022, James W. Gallagher, Esq., P.O. Box 247, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PATRICIA H. WINSLOW, late of Nobleboro, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0305, November 14, 2022, Sandra Holmes, 184 Old Bristol Rd., Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RHONDA A. BRANN-BUBIER, late of Jefferson, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0309, November 17, 2022, Aaron D. Bubier, 110 Rockland Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MALCOM S. OLIVER, late of Jefferson, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0312, November 18, 2022, Beth R. Oliver, 490 Sennett Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GARY L. CLIFFORD, late of Bristol, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0315, November 22, 2022, Robert D. Clifford, 21 Wawenock Drive, Walpole, ME 04573, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM J. ROBINSON, JR., late of Nobleboro, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0316, November 22, 2022, Hannah W. McGhee a/k/a Hannah W. Robinson, 201 Lewis Hill, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of TIMOTHY H. MOODY, late of Nobleboro, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0317, November 28, 2022, Khristie Moody, 531 West Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY ANN MORSE, f/k/a Mary Ann Hahn, late of Boothbay Harbor, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0318, November 29, 2022, Jane B. Hahn, 633 East 18th Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84103, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DONALD J. STEVENSON, late of Bristol, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0319, November 29, 2022, Sarah C. Stevenson-Matel, P.O. Box 173, Round Pond, ME 04564, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CAROL ANN KIPPENBERGER, late of Dresden, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0320, December 1, 2022, Kathy M. Rice, 1273 West Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CAROL J. ROTTNER, late of Pemaquid, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0321, December 1, 2022, Nancy J. Golojuch, 38 Longmeadow Road, Scarborough, ME 04074, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JUDITH A. GIFFORD, late of Waldoboro, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0322, December 1, 2022, Mark C. Gifford, 55 Dew Drop Lane, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT WILLIAM SHERMAN, late of Boothbay, deceased, Docket No. 2022-0324, December 2, 2022, Mark Anthony Sherman, 51 West Side Road, Trevett, ME 04571, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: December 5, 2022

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

49-50

