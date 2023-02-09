LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is FEBRUARY 9, 2023. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of FRANCES L. HODSDON, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0010. January 11, 2023, Jeffrey Howe, 16 Hodgdon Lane, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CAROL A. HALLOWELL, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0011. January 11, 2023, Virginia A. Hardy, 186 Washington Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELLEN L. HUTCHESON, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0012. January 11, 2023, Lloyd C. Olson, 24 Merryweather Lane, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GEORGE D. SMITH, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0014. January 13, 2023, Brandon Smith, 21 Turkey Lane, Turner, ME 04282, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOYCE P. JOHNSTON, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0016. January 18, 2023, Craig R. Johnston, 92 Gregory Road, Holliston, MA 01746, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LEONORA E. FARLEY, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0018. January 20, 2023, Ellen Farley Couple, 81 Belfair Oaks Blvd., Bluffton, S.C., 29910, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of FERN COBURN SKELLINGS, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0019. January 24, 2023, Sonnet E. Fairrington, P.O. Box 1469, McCall, ID 83638, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DIANA D. DICKSON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0020. January 24, 2023, Bruce T. Dickson, 71 CR180, Iuka, MS 38852, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of FRANK EMERSON REDMAN, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0022. January 27, 2023, Linda Brown Redman, P.O. Box 377, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PHILIP W. WOODWORTH, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0023. January 27, 2023, David J. Woodworth, 14 Monte Lane, South China, ME 04358, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of THOMAS WULFING TAVENNER, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0025. January 30, 2023, Thomas W. Tavenner, Jr., 14 Highland Avenue, Andover, MA 01810, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LORI B. SIBLEY, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0027. February 1, 2023, Jennifer M. Berry, 1027 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RUTH C. BREWER, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0028. February 2, 2023, Nicole Little, 46 Kilrea Road, Derry, NH 03038, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GLADYS W. SELVERSTONE, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0029. February 2, 2023, Jane E. Selverstone, 620 El Paraiso NW, Los Ranchos, NM 87107, appointed personal representative without bond.

2023-0006 Estate of JORDAN N. KNOX, late of Whitefield; Benjamin J. Knox, Sr., 542 Mills Rd., Whitefield, ME 04353. Estate probated at Kennebec County Probate Court, 95 State St., Augusta, ME 04330.

Docket: 2023-0006

TO: MARIAH ACHORN, c/o DYLAN J. WILLEY, address unknown, and any and all unknown heirs of the Estate of Jordan N. Knox, late of Whitefield; Application for Informal Probate of Will and Appointment or Personal Representative has been filed by Benjamin Knox Sr., 452 Mills Rd., Whitefield, ME 04353, proposed Personal Representative. The application has been granted or will be granted if in proper form. If you disagree with the granting of the application, you may begin a formal proceeding in court. Estate will be probated in Kennebec County Probate Court.

DATE: February 6, 2023

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

6-7

