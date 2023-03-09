LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is March 9, 2023. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of DENNIS RICHARD HALLINAN, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0032. February 7, 2023, Richard Matthew Hallinan, Six Sea Street, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CHRISTOPHER SEBASTIAN ALEMAN, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0033. February 7, 2023, Suzanne Marie Aleman, One Alexander Way, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROSEANN M. COCHRANE, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0034. February 7, 2023, Christine L. Wolfe, P.O. Box 205, Freeport, ME 04032, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ADA L. DUNCAN, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0035. February 8, 2023, Paul Duncan, 40 Morgan Hill Rd., Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA J. WATKIS, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0036. February 9, 2023, Joshua K. Watkis, 1181 West Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ANITA M. NEWELL, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0037. February 10, 2023, Jeffrey J. Newell, P.O. Box 361, Coopers Mills, ME 04341, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARJORIE E. RACKLIFF, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0038. February 13, 2023, Bonnie Jean Delano, 287 Patterson Road, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MAXINE W. SNOW, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0040. February 14, 2023, Richard C. Lane, Jr., 1545 Intervale Rd., New Gloucester, ME 04260, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELIZABETH L. PAGE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0044. February 17, 2023, Philip A. Page, P.O. Box 125, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RANDALL C. LEE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0048. February 24, 2023, Randall C. Lee II, 392 Waldoboro Road, Friendship, ME 04547, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of THERESA R. MURPHY A/K/A THERESA E. MURPHY, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0050. February 24, 2023, Jessica E. Lisondra, 464 Desert Marigold St., Horizon City, TX 79928, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LOIS F. PIPER, late of Chamberlain, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0051. February 24, 2023, Gail M. Hellthaler, 5090 Main Street, Trumbull, CT 06611, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of FRED E. BERGQUIST, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0053. February 27, 2023, Joanne S. Bain, 43 Reynolds Avenue, Rehoboth, MA 02769, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANICE E. PARVIN, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0054. February 27, 2023, John G. Parvin, 153 Harding Bridge Road, Gorham, ME 04038, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DANA E. CROMWELL, late of Westport, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0056. March 3, 2023, Chrystine E. Cromwell, 134 Beechnut Hill Rd., Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: March 6, 2023

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

10-11

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on April 5, 2023. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of CHRISTINE D. SPROUL, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0055. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Sharon R. Gaecklin as Personal Representative, whose Attorney is Linda K. Yarmosh, Esq., 316 Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. (207) 633-6700.

DATE: March 6, 2023

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

10-11

