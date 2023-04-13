LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is APRIL 13, 2023. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of MICHAEL N. WESTCOTT, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0058. March 7, 2023, Helena A. Westcott, 11 Kirkland Ave., South Portland, ME 04106 and Olivia L. Westcott, 3901 Oak Street, Silverton, OH 45236-3921, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of GERALDINE N. HANLEY, late of Newcastle, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0059, March 8, 2023, Deborah S. Morin, P.O. Box 40, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LORANCE RALPH THOMAS, late of Whitefield, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0064, March 13, 2023, Gary Allen Waltz, 297 Hollywood Blvd., Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD L. CUMMINGS, late of Whitefield, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0065, March 16, 2023, Laurel J. Mullens, 234 Vigue Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT M. DICKEY, late of Waldoboro, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0066, March 17, 2023, John Lincoln Dickey, III, 251 Quarry Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAVID A. LAWRENCE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0067, March 17, 2023, Andrew S. Lawrence, P.O. Box 364, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JEAN M. B. LAWRENCE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0068, March 17, 2023, Andrew S. Lawrence, P.O. Box 364 Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of TONYA MICHELLE BALDWIN, late of Boothbay, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0069, March 17, 2023, Alan P. Baldwin, 30 Elms Acres, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELDEN REID HODGDON A/K/A ELDON REID HODGDON, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0070, March 17, 2023, Christopher Reid Hodgdon, 18 Partridge Ln., Gray, ME 04039, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT D. PETTI, late of Damariscotta, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0071, March 20, 2023, Joyce L. Greene, 25 Lewis Point Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARGARET E. BARTLETT, late of Damariscotta, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0072, March 21, 2023, Christopher A. Bartlett, Six County Road, Eastport, ME 04631 and Craig A. Bartlett, 5520 El Mercado Parkway, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of CHELSEA ANN LALLIER, late of Westport Island, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0074, March 23, 2023, Linda Waltz-Mountainland, 150 Pound Hill Road, Union, ME 04862, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CAROLYN MAYNE, late of Damariscotta, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0076, March 24, 2023, Michael A. Mayne, P.O. Box 229, East Boothbay, ME 04544 and Erin Cooperrider, P.O. Box 229, East Boothbay, ME 04544, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of CHARLES W. BIRLEM, JR., late of Boothbay, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0079, March 28, 2023, Sarah B. Coburn, Five Milk St., Ste. 320, Portland, ME 04101, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAVID E. RICE, late of Walpole, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0081, March 29, 2023, Holly Ward, 183 Narrows Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARJA TUULIKKI EMMET, late of Bremen, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0082, March 31, 2023, William L. R. Emmet, II, P.O. Box 194, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOEL G. FOSTER, late of Wiscasset, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0083, March 31, 2023, Margaret Foster, 148 Kensington Ave., Apt. 402, Jersey City, NJ 07304 and Daniel Foster, 25 Reardon Drive, Middletown, RI 02842, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of ANN S. HARRISON, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0084, March 31, 2023, Jill Hume Harrison, 219 Sloop Street, Jamestown, RI 02835, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT H. ROGERS, SR., late of Wiscasset, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0085, March 31, 2023, Heather Pitcher, 754 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BETTY A. MAIER, late of Newcastle, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0086, March 31, 2023, Wendy Ann Keller, 214 Pond Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CHRISTINE D. SPROUL, late of Boothbay, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0055, April 5, 2023, Sharon R. Gaecklin, 8 Hionahil Rd., Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELZADA LEMAR, late of Dresden, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0090, April 5, 2023, Kevin M. Lemar, 21 Johnson Street, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EUGENIA M. SHEPARD, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0091, April 6, 2023, Andrew M. Shepard, 115 Samoset Road, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JERRY WAYNE CLOSSON, JR., late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0093, April 6, 2023, Mary Elizabeth Closson, 23 Campbell Street, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LORRETTA M. HAUCK, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0096, April 7, 2023, Anne H. Maurer, Nine Joppa Road, Southport, ME 04576 and P. Christopher Hauck, 169 Oonoga Way, Loudon, TN 37774, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of EDWARD H. TIBBETTS, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0097, April 7, 2023, Kathy J. Tibbetts, 19 Montgomery Road, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: April 10, 2023

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on May 3, 2023. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of JOHN P. JACQUES, JR., late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0043-2. Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy and Formal Appointment of Gloria Jean Jameyson as Personal Representative, whose address is 27 Lilac Lane, Augusta, ME 04330, (207) 458-0747.

Estate of ROY A. HUDSON, late of Round Pond, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0078. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Appointment of Diane A. Farmer and Matthew C. Farmer as Co-Personal Representatives, whose Attorney is Meegan Burbank, Esq., 24B Route One, Edgecomb, ME 04556,(207) 687-8122.

Estate of RUTH P. WEBBER, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0095. Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy and Formal Appointment of Richard Delano as Personal Representative, whose Attorney is Nathaniel D. Hussey, Esq., P.O. Box 815, Damariscotta, ME 04543, (207) 485-2706.

DATE: April 10, 2023

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

