LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is MAY 11, 2023. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of VICTORIA JAMES MUNSEY, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0100. April 10, 2023, Robert B. Gregory, Esq., P.O. Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543 and Patrick James Nelis Jr., 15 Second St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of ELDON C. HUNT JR., late of Newcastle, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0102. April 12, 2023, Christine K. Hunt, 74 Bunker Hill Road, Newcastle, ME 04553 and Laura H. Houghton, 26 Lincoln Lane, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of THOMAS S. IAMPIETRO, late of Wiscasset, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0104. April 13, 2023, Candace Cahn Iampietro, 47 Bayview Heights, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KENNETH ROLAND FREEMAN, late of Whitefield, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0105. April 14, 2023, Dorothy P. Freeman, 18 Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PETER D. HORNE, late of East Boothbay, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0106. April 18, 2023, Randolph S. Horne, 400 Pit Road, Industry, ME 04938, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KATHARINE G. MARTIN-SAVAGE, late of Wiscasset, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0107. April 18, 2023, Beth Kimball Martin, 525 Waterways Parkway S, Richmond Hill, GA 31324, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MONTY D. JONES, late of Jefferson, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0108. April 19, 2023, Scott V. Jones, 194 Head Tide Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PATRICIA M. JEREMIAH, late of Edgecomb, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0110. April 19, 2023, Katherine J. Darling, 8341 E. Big Horn Trail, Tucson, AZ 85750 and Nicholas G. Jeremiah, 11308 Alton Avenue NE, Seattle, WA 98125, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of PHILIP J. KNAPP, late of Southport, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0111. April 19, 2023, Miriam K. Wade, 82 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of Galen F. Hisler Jr., late of Whitefield, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0114. April 20, 2023, Beth E. Spicer-Hisler, 391 Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PHILLIP A. MILLER, late of Newcastle, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0115. April 25, 2023, Carol Bartlett Miller, 82 Milliken Island Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KARL JAMES MAREAN, late of Boothbay, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0045-2. April 26, 2023, Daniel Marean, 88 Waban Park, Newton, MA 02458, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANE G. OAKES, late of Boothbay, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0118. April 27, 2023, Jason L. Oakes, 337 Dover Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of NANCY L. HURST, late of Boothbay, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0119. April 27, 2023, Graham A. S. Hurst, 333 Barters Island Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ALWYN B. COOPER, late of Falmouth, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0121. April 27, 2023, Wendy Czyz, 15 Mitchellwood Drive, Falmouth, ME 04105, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELLIS A. BOND, late of Jefferson, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0122. April 27, 2023, Stacey L. Morin, 54 Thurston Road, Augusta, ME 04330 and Scott R. Bond, 270 Bunker Hill Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed co-personal representative without bond.

Estate of JUDITH B. HAZEN, late of Damariscotta, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0125. May 2, 2023, Judith Amanda Hazen, 125 Ray Way, Palmetto, GA 30268, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROGER ALLEN SHAW, late of Bristol, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0126. May 2, 2023, Amber L. Shaw, 7470 Commerce Place, Sarasota, FL 34243, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of VIOLA E. HOCH, late of Waldoboro, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0127. May 3, 2023, Patricia K. Collamore f/k/a Patricia K. Speck, 1983 Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN P. JACQUES JR., late of Whitefield, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0043. May 3, 2023, Gloria Jean Jameyson, 27 Lilac Lane, Augusta, ME 04330, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RUTH P. WEBBER, late of Wiscasset, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0095. May 3, 2023, Richard Delano, 543 Lowelltown Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROY A. HUDSON, late of Round Pond, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0078. May 3, 2023, Kevin C. Hudson, P.O. Box 759, Mattituck, NY 11952, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ALAN J. BALDWIN, late of Nobleboro, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0128. May 4, 2023, Jennifer Libby Baldwin, 50 Norwood Dr., Unit A, Portland, ME 04103, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GEORGE N. WESTON, late of Nobleboro, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0130. May 4, 2023, Mark L. Doe, P.O. Box 446, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DOUGLAS E. CLARK, late of Bristol, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0131. May 4, 2023, Holly A. Brackett, 134 Long Island Road, Moultonborough, NH 03254 and Kenneth W. Clark, Five Cedar St., Exeter, NH 03833, appointed personal representatives without bond.

DATE: May 8, 2023

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

19-20

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of JEWELL E. LEDWELL, late of Johnson City, TN, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0116. Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy Only. Bank of America N.A., whose Attorney is Kylie M. Germann, Bendett & McHugh, P.C., 30 Danforth St., Suite 104, Portland ME 04101. (207) 310-8895.

Estate of MARY A. WHITNEY, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0123. Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy and Appointment of Michelle A. Plummer as Personal Representative, whose address is 45 Hillside Place, Boothbay, ME 04537. (207) 380-4066.

DATE: May 8, 2023

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

19-20

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

