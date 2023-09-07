LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is September 7, 2023. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of JUNE B. BOURNE A/K/A JUNE A. BOURNE, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0219. August 7, 2023, Elizabeth T. McCandless, 14 York St., Ste. 303, Portland, ME 04101, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PRISCILLA A. GILLESPIE, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0220. August 8, 2023, Linda G. Trumbull, P.O. Box 106, Stockton Springs, ME 04981 and James F. Gillespie, 18 Ross Road, Saco, ME 04072, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JANE RUTH LEAVITT A/K/A JANE WEBSTER LEAVITT, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0221. August 8, 2023, Raymond Arthur Leavitt, 84 Evergreen Estates Rd., Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of FREDERICK JOSEPH HARRIGAN III, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0222. August 8, 2023, Anna-Marie Harrigan, 295 Duck Puddle Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of FRANCES W. WILLIAMSON, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0224. August 10, 2023, Donald B. Johnston, 58 Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SUSAN MARY KERR, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0225. August 10, 2023, David Henson, 17 Kenson Drive, East Greenwich, RI 02818 and Christine Henson, 166 Waldoboro Road, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JOANNE M. CLAUSON, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0226. August 14, 2023, James Bone, 42 Newmarch Street, Ipswich, MA 01938, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANICE O. SPRAGUE, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0228. August 15, 2023, Lisa S. Masters, P.O. Box 16, Round Pond, ME 04564, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RAYMOND LAFOREST PERKINS JR., late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0229. August 18, 2023, Judith A. Lucier, 17 Astor Way, Apt. 25, So. Yarmouth, MA 02664, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of M. ROBERT BARTER, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0230. August 21, 2023, Merrill E. Barter, One Meadow Creek Lane, Falmouth, ME 04105, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PATRICIA F. NOYES, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0231. August 22, 2023, Jeanette Minyaoui, 39 Parlin St., Unit 507, Everett, MA 02149 and Jeannine Parady, 55 Huddle Road, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of SHARON M. ELLIOTT, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0233. August 22, 2023, Bobbi Lee Elliott, 230 Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EDNA MAY DEAN, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0234. August 24, 2023, Kenneth Dean, 45 Hilltop Drive, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KARLTON K. KINZER, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0238. August 31, 2023, Edward K. Kinzer, 6332 Pine View Court, Burke, VA 22015, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: September 1, 2023

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

36-37

