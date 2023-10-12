LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 12, 2023. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of SIGRID SPROUL, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0242. September 6, 2023, Robert A. Sproul Jr., 1414 State Route 129, South Bristol, ME 04568 and Heidi Sproul, 221 Lewis Hill Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of MARIE B. PARADIS-JONES, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0245. September 11, 2023, Pierre P. Paradis, 46 Camp Street, Attleboro, MA 02703, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM G. ARNOLD, late of Chamberlain, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0246. September 13, 2023, William G. Arnold Jr. a/k/a/ W. Glenn Arnold Jr., 25 Shattuck Street, Greenfield, MA 01301, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GLADYS A. JOHNSTON, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0247. September 13, 2023, Mark L. Johnston, 244 Kerns Hill Road, Manchester, ME 04351, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EDWIN F. HARRINGTON JR., late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0254. September 14, 2023, Brandon Harrington, 26 Old County Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556 and Jazpyer S. Jackson, 133 Atlantic Avenue, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of RICHARD W. KARLEN, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0257. September 20, 2023, Karen J. Karlen, 58 Sage Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DEBRA L. DELANO, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0258. September 20, 2023, Christine M. Johnston, 274 George Wright Road, Woolwich, ME 04579, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of Gerald C. Reed Jr., late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0259. September 20, 2023, Lorelie Davis, 51 Sara Lane, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

To Angela Reed, whose address is unknown being an heir in the Estate of GERALD C. REED JR., late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0259. September 20, 2023, Lorelie Davis, 51 Sara Lane, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN B. MACDONALD, late of Mansfield, Massachusetts, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0260. September 21, 2023, Ian MacDonald, P.O. Box 950, Mansfield, MA 02048, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of STEPHEN E. HEWETT, late of Somerville, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0263. September 22, 2023, Lisa E. Willett, 176 Frye Road, Somerville, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KAREN D. VITELLI, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0264. September 22, 2023, Steven John Rifkin, 25 Elm Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10550, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SHIRLEY A. ANDERSON, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0265. September 25, 2023, Todd Anderson Sr., One Anderson Road, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LENORA M. BUNKER, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0267. September 26, 2023, Jean L. Glidden, 86 Rockland Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GEORGE R. HENNY, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0269. September 28, 2023, Briceson Henny, P.O. Box 337, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOSEPH C. JOHNSON, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0270. September 29, 2023, Angela Barstow, 686 Goshen Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: October 5, 2023

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

41-42

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on November 1, 2023 The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of WILLIAM PERRY SMITH JR., late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0243. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Debbie K. Guild as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Wenonah M. Wirick, 31 Union Street, Bath, ME 04530, (207) 443-3434.

Estate of ALICE L. MINTO, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0271. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Elaine J. Plummer as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Jeffrey S. LaCourse, Esq., P.O. Box 254, East Boothbay, ME 04544.

JOSEPH W. GRIFFIN, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Petition for Formal Probate of Will or Appointment of Personal Representative or Both presented by S. Lisette Griffin, petitioner. The proposed Personal Representative is S. Lisette Griffin. Attorney for the petitioner is Jennifer F. Atkinson, Esq., Gallagher Villeneuve and DeGeer, PLLC, P.O. Box 247, Damariscotta, ME 04543, (207) 563-5828. This matter will be heard at 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on the fifteenth day of November, 2023, in Knox County Probate Court.

DATE: October 5, 2023

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

41-42

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

