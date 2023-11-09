LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is November 9, 2023. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of WILLIAM K. KARAS JR., late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0273. October 10, 2023, David T. Karas, 2466 Winslows Mills Rd., Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAMES BLAIR PEACOCK, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0274. October 10, 2023, Eric M. Zaharchuk, 290 Alexander Reed Road, Richmond, ME 04357, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM EMERSON JONES, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0275. October 10, 2023, Alice McVeigh Mayberry, 325 Carl Bailey Road, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BETTY J. HYMAN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0277. October 12, 2023, Mark E. Hyman, 600 St. Mulberry Court, Annapolis, MD 21401, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DANIEL PARKER JAMESON, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0278. October 13, 2023, Ellen J. Tremblay, 45 Hummingbird Lane, Groton, MA 01450, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of FAITH J. MEYER, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0279. October 16, 2023, Alfred G. Roberts Jr., 12 Roberts Circle, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARTHA H. MASTERS, late of Round Pond, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0282. October 20, 2023, Kyle C. Westhaver, P.O. Box 42, Round Pond, ME 04564, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SUSANNA M. EKHOLM, late of Chiapas, Mexico, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0283. October 23, 2023, Erik Ekholm, 44 Merigold Lane, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY ANN MEREDITH ATKINSON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0284. October 23, 2023, Roark Atkinson, 31 Kirchner Drive, Tappan, NY 10983, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of THOMAS H. LITTELL, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0285. October 23, 2023, Mary L. Littell, 46 Winslow Hill Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PAUL WAYNE THOMPSON, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0287. October 26, 2023, Jennifer McKenna, 338 Athens Road, Harmony, ME 04942, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BETTY ANN ABLON, late of Dallas, Texas, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0288. October 27, 2023, Michelle Ablon Eilers, 1380 Howells Grove Road, Greensboro, GA 30642, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANE M. BURKE, late of Naples, Florida, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0289. November 1, 2023, Andrew J. Burke, 3945 Clover St., Honeoye Falls, NY 14472 and Scott William Burke, 23 Germantown Road, Derry, NH 03038, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of BRENDA K. SIMMONS, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0290. November 1, 2023,

Grace Shorey, 201 Cross Road, Alna, ME 04535, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM C. HAMMER, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0291. November 2, 2023, Lisa B. Hammer, 16 Nordheather Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAMES K. SKILLING, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0293. November 3, 2023, Robert B. Gregory, Esq., P.O. Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: November 6, 2023

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

