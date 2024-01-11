LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is January 11, 2024. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of RUTH J. BRYANT, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0314. December 5, 2023, Rebecca Neely, 49 Dyersburg Highway, Trenton, TN 38382, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ISABEL BRACKETT, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0315. December 6, 2023, Gregory S. Brackett, 408 Bunker Hill Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAMES RICHARD WADE, late of Walpole (South Bristol,) Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0316. December 7, 2023, Amanda Fortier, 68 Walpole Meetinghouse Road, Walpole, ME 04573, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GEORGE STOUTER, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0317. December 7, 2023, Julia Stouter, 51 S Wilson Blvd., Mt. Clemens, MI 48043, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PHYLLIS K. MANSFIELD, late of Deerfield Beach, Fla., Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0318. December 8, 2023, Becky Mansfield, 4860 Glenburn Ave., Columbus, OH 43214, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of A. KNIGHT COOLIDGE, A/K/A KNIGHT COOLIDGE, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0319. December 8, 2023, Alicia Baldwin Biggart, 804B Main Street, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LINDA M. SCHRIESHEIM, late of Miami, Fla., Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0320. December 8, 2023, Chester A. Schriesheim, 3360 S. Ocean Blvd., Apt. 6N, Palm Beach, FL 33480, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA AUGUSTE KREUTER, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0321. December 12, 2023, Robert B. Gregory, Esq., P.O. Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LEE ANN S. BARRON, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0322. December 12, 2023, Lyndon D. Barron, Nine Twin Canoe Ln., Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM PERRY SMITH JR., late of Dresden, Deceased, Docket No. 2023-0243. December 13, 2023, Debbie K. Guild, 51 Seaside Avenue, Milford, CT 06460, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT W. PILSUCKI, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0324. December 15, 2023, Robert J. Pilsucki, 300 Wakefield Drive, Locust Grove, VA 22508, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HEATHER M. SHAUGHNESSY, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0325. December 15, 2023. Thomas M. Field, Four Meetinghouse Lane, Walpole, ME 04573, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GORDON A. FRIZZELL, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0326. December 15, 2023, Janice L. Frizzell, 63 Village Street, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SCOTT T. RICE, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0327. December 18, 2023, Anne Martin, 44 Kenneyfield Drive, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARRY JOSEPH GIBSON, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0328, December 18, 2023, Jean Harley Reese-Gibson, 19 Royall Road, East Boothbay, ME 04544, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD A. FORTIER, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0329. December 19, 2023, Lyndon D. Barron Nine Twin Canoe Lane, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LINDA PIERPONT, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0331. December 28, 2023, Caroline L. Bond, P.O. Box 907, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LESLIE H. WHITEHOUSE, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0332. December 29, 2023, Lawrence B. Whitehouse III, 102 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD LIVINGSTON, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0333. December 29, 2023, Laura J. Green, 61 Medomak Road, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN G. BEACH, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0001. January 2, 2024, Sabrina P. Beach, P.O. Box 495, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOAN P. EVANS, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0003. January 4, 2024, Bruce K. Evans, 50 Old County Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of NELSON W. WEBBER, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0005, January 5, 2024, Katherine M. Webber, 34 Muscongus Road, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAVID D. YOUNTS, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0006. January 5, 2024, Roger D. Younts, 3035 Quinalt Ct., SW, Issaquah, WA 98027, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KATHRYN T. BARTER, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0007. January 5, 2024, Robert Scott Barter, 526 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: January 8, 2024

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

