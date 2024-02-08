LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is February 8, 2024. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of LOIS A. MCLAUGHLIN, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0008. January 8, 2024, Lisa K. Bowers, 1725 State Route 32, Round Pond, ME 04564 and Tamara L. Begley, 13 Old Parish Way, Portsmouth, NH 03801-7902, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of CAROL ANN LANGLOIS, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0009. January 11, 2024, Annmarie Langlois, 164 Seawood Park Road, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of STEPHEN A. STAPLES, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0010. January 12, 2024, Richard D. Nickless Jr., 11 Willow Street, Gardiner, ME 04345, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LLOYD A. DELANO, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0011. January 16, 2024, Kathy L. Dalton, Nine Hidden Road, Westport Island, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of STEPHEN L. PITCHER, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0012. January 16, 2024, Marcia L. Silverstein, 1741 29th Ave., N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAY THOMAS ALLEN, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0013. January 19, 2024, Sandra C. Allen, P.O. Box 468, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KENNETH L. SWASEY, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0014. January 19, 2024, Beverly O. Swasey, P.O. Box 1205, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD R. BLOUIN, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0015. January 19, 2024, Cheri R. Blouin, 534 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ERIC K. LEE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0016. January 22, 2024, Daisy Taylor Lee, 5700 Cedros Ave., Sherman Oaks, CA 91411, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EVERETT T. ALBEE, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0017. January 23, 2024, Christina P. Albee, 32 Valley Road, Larchmont, NY 10538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM A. FOSTER, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0018. January 25, 2024, Shari A. F. Cunningham, 1313 State Route 32, Round Pond, ME 04564, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CAROLE M. JORDAN, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0019. January 25, 2024, Robert J. Malizia, 39 Jordan Drive, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JUDY B. SIPPLE, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0021. January 25, 2024, Melissa D. Bachelder, P.O. Box 16, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WALTER T. LEVESQUE, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0022. January 29, 2024, Kurtis C. Levesque, 12 Back Meadow Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BYRON T. ATWOOD JR., late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0026. February 2, 2024, Margaret E. Atwood, 145 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ARTHUR STANTON WELLS A/K/A A. STANTON WELLS, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0027. February 2, 2024, Ellen B. Wells, Four Ccia Road, South Bristol, ME 04568, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN M. GREEN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0028. February 2, 2024, Laura Green. 3855 Altura Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: February 5, 2024

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on March 6, 2024. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of KERRY GEORGE COURVILLE, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0024. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of John B. Courville as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Robert B. Gregory, Esq., P.O. Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543. (207) 563-8104.

DATE: February 5, 2024

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

