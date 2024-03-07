LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is March 7, 2024. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of ALICE L. MINTO, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2023-0271-3. February 7, 2024, Alana Michelle Parker Kost Csoka, 8769 Tomislav St., Manassas, VA 20110, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ANTHONY FRANK DIGREGORIO, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0032. February 8, 2024, Carmen Rosemarie DiGregorio, 35 Schooner St., Apt. #109, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT S. SINCLAIR, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0033. February 8, 2024, Rosa S. Redonnett, P.O. Box 12, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LEANNE S. EATON, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0034. February 9, 2024, Richard W. Eaton, 58 Pleasant Street, Westbrook, ME 04092 and Robert G. Eaton, 145 Beech Ridge Road, Scarborough, ME 04074, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of RONALD IRVING WOODSIDE, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0035. February 12, 2024, Ginger Gladstone, 10 Wrentham Rd., #304, Worcester, MA 01602, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELIZABETH F. VAN GUNDY, late of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0040. February 15, 2024, Gregory A. Van Gundy, 16 Benjamin West Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LAWRENCE M. GROSS, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0041. February 15, 2024, Helen E. Leonard, 3101 Washington Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CARL DEAN STACKPOLE, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0042. February 15, 2024, Linda L. Brann, P.O. Box 30, Coopers Mills, ME 04341, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA J. LALLY, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0043. February 20, 2024, Thomas E. Lally, P.O. Box 514, Southport, ME 04576, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARCOS ELFANT, late of Paris, France, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0044. February 22, 2024, William Adam Elfant, 1433 First Ave., #5S, New York, NY 10021, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DONALD T. OSIER, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0045. February 22, 2024, Carlyle Alan Osier, 729 Boothbay Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PHILIP A. HALL, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0048. February 29, 2024, Joan M. Hall, 430 Sennett Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARTIN J. WELT, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0049. February 29, 2024, Betty Welt, 43 Wilband Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SHALE LEE MAYNARD, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0050. February 29, 2024, Veronica A. Holbrook, P.O. Box 846, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CHARLES E. PENNOYER, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0052. March 1, 2024, Raymond P. Pennoyer Jr., 53 Pondview Circle, Beacon Falls, CT 06403, appointed personal representative without bond.

BARRY REED HATHORNE, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0053. March 1, 2024, Dotti Jayne Plummer, 103 S. Road, South Bristol, ME 04568, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: March 4, 2024

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

10-11

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on April 3, 2024. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of CAROLE M. JORDAN, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0019-2. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Robert J. Malizia as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Bruce M. Harris, Esq., 59 Atlantic Highway, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. (207) 633-6300

Estate of JAMES E. BOND, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0047. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Aaron Bond as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Rachel A. Petersen, Esq., 116 State Street, Augusta, ME 04330. (207) 623-3701.

DATE: March 4, 2024

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

10-11

