LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is April 11, 2024. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of WILLIAM F. GEMMILL, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0055. March 5, 2024, Sally A. Gemmill, 12 High Street, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KERRY GEORGE COURVILLE, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0024. March 6, 2024, John B. Courville, P.O. Box 112, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

To Mark Courville whose address is unknown being an heir in the Estate of KERRY GEORGE COURVILLE, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0024. March 6, 2024, John B. Courville, P.O. Box 112, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of NORMAN CLARK HUNT, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0056. March 6, 2024, Judith P. Hunt, 30 Hunt Acres Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN O. BURRIS, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0057. March 6, 2024, Peter L. Burris, 3290 Ross Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BETTY L. HARRIS, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0060. March 11, 2024, Stacy H. Meserve, P.O. Box 24, Round Pond, ME 04564 and Kimberly H. Jespersen, P.O. Box 120, Round Pond, ME 04564, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of RICHARD ABLES KOUBEK, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0061. March 11, 2024, David E. Koubek, 354 Nobleboro Road, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAMES P. SAMUELS, late of Maubourget, France, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0062. March 13, 2024, Emery Chapman, 65 Indian Trail Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LARRY M. DODGE, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0063. March 13, 2024, RoseMarie Clancy, 30 Sproul Road, Walpole, ME 04573, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PENELOPE H. CREELEY, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0071. March 20, 2024, Hannah Cedermark, Four Cowell Court, Pawcatuck, CT 06379, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SAMUEL R. HINGSTON, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0072. March 21, 2024, Jeffrey Hingston, 26 Village Valley Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KIM L. HINGSTON, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0073. March 21, 2024, Jeffrey Hingston, 26 Village Valley Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RUDOLF W. GRAF, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0075. March 25, 2024, Andrew Graf, Five Lupine Lane, Topsham, ME 04086, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT L. HILLS, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0076. March 25, 2024, Robert B. Gregory, Esq., P.O. Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN E. MORRIS SR., late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0077. March 25, 2024, Gregory Jay Morris, 47 West Street, Antrim, NH 03440, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BONNIE LEE YORK, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0083. March 29, 2024, Darren York, P.O. Box 43, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ARLEEN A. STEEN (AKA ARLENE E. STEEN), late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0084. March 29, 2024, Wayne E. Averill, 1266 Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: April 8, 2024

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

15-16

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on May 1, 2024. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of FRANK MELVIN SANDERS, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0082. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Dallas Sanders as Personal Representative, whose address is 1635 U.S. Route 202, Winthrop, ME 04364, (207)530-7929.

