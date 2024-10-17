LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 17, 2024. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of STUART M. SELIKOWITZ, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0272. September 10, 2024, Sarah R. Gladu, 732 Back Cove Rd., Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ANDREI KRECHKIN A/K/A ANDY KRECHKIN, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0273. September 11, 2024, Andrew Shane McDonald, 90 Ludwig Road, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

To Sherri Ann Krechkin and Andrei Krechkin Jr. whose addresses are unknown being heirs in the Estate of ANDREI KRECHKIN, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0273. September 11, 2024, Andrew Shane McDonald, 90 Ludwig Road, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOYCE B. SIROIS, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0277. September 12, 2024, David A. Sirois, 222 Back River Road, Boothbay, ME 04537 and Jessica L. Sirois, 70 Church Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of MARTHA L. LITTLE, late of Chiloquin, Oregon, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0281. September 17, 2024, Jeffrey S. Little, 39737 Dusty Lane, Chiloquin, OR 97624, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ZACHERY DEAN GILBERT, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0282. September 19, 2024, Kayla Hodgman, 45 Duck Puddle Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LEEMAN F. STAFFORD, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0283. September 20, 2024, Terry Frederick Stafford, Five Center Street, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERTA E. AMES, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0285. September 20, 2024, Susan Gay, 243 Center Street, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SUSAN J. SUTTER A/K/A SUSAN J. FREEMAN, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0288. September 25, 2024, Noah Freeman, 16 Acorn Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HOWARD O. CRUMMETT, late of Somerville, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0291. September 27, 2024, Bethany A. Crummett, 3482 Turner Ridge Rd., Somerville, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANET N. HATCH, late of BREMEN, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0292. September 30, 2024, Harland Hatch, 133 Fogler Road, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RONALD C. WEEKS SR., late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0238. October 2, 2024, Jason T. Weeks, 412 E. Pond Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT M. EATON, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0295. October 3, 2024, Robert G. Eaton, 146 Beech Ridge Road, Scarborough, ME 04074 and Richard W. Eaton, 58 Pleasant Street, Westbrook, ME 04092, appointed personal representatives without bond.

DATE: October 7, 2024

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

42-43

