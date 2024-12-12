LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is December 12, 2024. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of CHARLOTTE AMALIE PETERSON, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0317. November 4, 2024, Ellen Westhaver, P.O. Box 42, Round Pond, ME 04564, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LOUISE M. HARRISON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0321. November 5, 2024, William W. Logan, P.O. Box 250, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JACQUELINE E. BAILEY, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0322. November 8, 2024, Leisa Verne Sampson, 25 Pinewood Drive, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA MARIE BORZONI, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0325. November 13, 2024, Tonia Gay Libby, 52 Lime Kiln Lane, Appleton, ME 04862, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CLAY W. HANSEN, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0328. November 13, 2024, Sheila R. Schwarz, 17 Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield, ME 04535, appointed personal representative without bond.

JEANNE WORMELLE, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0329. November 13, 2024, Jeffrey G. Sewall, 177 Cross Point Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOYCE E. HUMASON, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0331. November 18, 2024, Stephen E. Humason, P.O. Box 502, Southport, ME 04576, appointed personal representative without bond.

JULIA MAY HOLMES, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0332. November 19, 2024, Juanita Holmes, 483 Back River Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of STANLEY LEWIS, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0333. November 19, 2024, Blake Karpe, Six Ryder Road, North Falmouth, MA 02556, appointed personal representative without bond.

N. KATHERINE RICE, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0334. November 20, 2024, Chester A. Rice, 59 Hunters Landing, South Bristol, ME 04573, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of THOMAS C. JANE, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0335. November 21, 2024, David Levesque, P.O. Box 425, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PHILIP A. BROOKS, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0336. November 22, 2024, Christine Brooks King, 4005 89th Ave. SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM P. DIXON, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0337. November 22, 2024, Susan M. Stewart, 7995 Lewis Ave., Dublin, OH 43017, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CARL DAVID WATERMAN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0338. November 22, 2024, Fred C. Merrifield, 126 Simon Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ANNA L. FLOOD, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0318. November 25, 2024, Rupert C. Flood, 1562 St. Margaret’s Road, Annapolis, MD 21409, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CYNTHIA L. DOUGLASS, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0341. December 2, 2024, Gus C. Meister, 134 Robinhood Road, Georgetown, ME 04548, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN L. DICKEY III, late of Norwalk, Connecticut, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0342. December 2, 2024, Elizabeth T. Jackson, 18 Ridge Farms Road, Norwalk, CT 06850, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HAROLD P. MANSFIELD JR. late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0343, December 2, 2024, William F. Mansfield, 56 Beath Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CHERRELYN I. MANSFIELD, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0344. December 2, 2024, William F. Mansfield, 56 Beath Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BLYTHE B. EDWARDS, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0345. December 2, 2024, Robert H. Edwards, 324 Mill Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CYNTHIA A. WALLIS, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0346. December 2, 2024, Kristen Spearin, 28 Oakcrest Lane, Gilmanton, NH 03237, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PRISCILLA M. CAMPBELL, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0347. December 3, 2024, Bertrum R. Campbell Jr., 89 Hilldale Avenue, South Hampton, NH 03827, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of IRMA BLACHET, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0302. December 3, 2024, Michael A. Blachet, 281 Controversy Lane, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of HELEN A. RAYE, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2024-0309. December 4, 2024, Elizabeth R. Cornelius, 572 Holmes Avenue, Forked River, NJ 08731, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: December 9, 2024

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

