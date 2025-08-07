LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is August 7, 2025. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of DALE A. PRENTICE, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0189. July 15, 2025, Carolyn H. Prentice, P.O. Box 25, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ONOFRIO BRUNO SABATINE, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0190. July 15, 2025, Lisa M. Sabatine, P.O. Box 315, Georgetown, ME 04548, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DANIEL G. BUCKLEY, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0192. July 15, 2025, Alanna B. Conte, P.O. Box 1057, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CLAUDIA L. LAWLOR, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0194. July 16, 2025, Susan F. Adams, P.O. Box 520, East Boothbay, ME 04544, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAMES NATHAN TURNBULL SILIN, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0195. July 21, 2025, Anne E. Brown, 17 Gorman Lane, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MORRIS H. DICKINSON, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0196. July 21, 2025, Gary L. Dickinson, 180 Butler Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT H. FLORY JR., late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0197. July 21, 2025, Kathleen Anne Flory, 299 State Route 129, Walpole, ME 04573, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROLF MAERSK MOLLER, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0199. July 21, 2025, Michelle Maersk Moller Henning, 1686 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, ME 04079, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GEORGE H. MCEVOY, late of Boothbay Harbor. Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0200. July 23, 2025, Sumner B. Tilton Jr., 100 Front Street, 5th Flr., Worcester, MA 01608, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of OSCAR E. CRONK JR., late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0201. July 24, 2025, Dennis J. Jumper, 112 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ALAN L. BLACKINGTON, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0202. July 24, 2025, Alecsander Blackington, 1593 Wagner Bridge Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA G. FELLOWS, late of Columbus, Ohio, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0203. July 24, 2025, Roland Winthrop Fellows, 1439 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. C, Columbus, OH 43204, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LYNN M. SENIOR, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0205. July 28, 2025, Robert H. Senior, P.O. Box 68, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELIZABETH N. NOYES, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0206. July 29, 2025, Timothy C. Noyes, P.O. Box 711, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOSEPH D. WALLACE, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0207. July 29, 2025, Cynthia H. Wallace, P.O. Box 427, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ALFRED A. BARTER, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0208. July 30, 2025, Stephenne A. Barter, P.O. Box 634, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: August 4, 2025

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on September 3, 2025. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of DEBORAH JO PAINE, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0204. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Robin B. Reid, Esq., as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Gerald B. Schofield Jr., Esq., 6 City Center, Ste. 400, Portland, ME 04101. (207)772-5845.

DATE: August 4, 2025

Toni J. Lorom

Deputy Register of Probate

