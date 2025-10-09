LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 9, 2025. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of GAIL N. RICHTER, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0248. September 9, 2025, Andrew T. Richter, P.O. Box 8481, Portland, ME 04104, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RUTH M. DAVENPORT, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0250. September 11, 2025, Carole A. Zalucky, P.O. Box 556, Southport, ME 04576, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MORTON R. MENDES, late of Westport Island, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0251. September 11, 2025, Patricia M. Mendes, 188 Main Road, Westport Island, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELIZABETH A. WILT, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0252. September 12, 2025, Susan W. Glueck, P.O. Box 291, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of URSULA MARGARET SCHUMANN, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0253. September 12, 2025, Evan W. Schumann, 2409 Fuls Road, Farmersville, OH 45325, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BRADLEY A. MILLER, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0254. September 15, 2025, Valerie K. Miller, 230 Levensaler Lane, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RONALD P. TOUSSAINT, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0255. September 16, 2025, Jane W. Toussaint, 25 Stoneybrook Lane, Bristol, ME 04539, Edward W. Toussaint, 734 Appaloosa Road, Downington, PA 19335, and Theresa T. Lafey, 1064 Bordeaux Lane, Pennsburg, PA 18073, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JILL M. CORREA, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0256. September 16, 2025, Roberto S. Correa Jr., 27 Harbor Heights Road, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN L. WEST, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0258. September 17, 2025, Lynn G. Martin, 16 Deer Ridge, Southport, ME 04576, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROMEO ST. PIERRE, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0259. September 17, 2025, Lise Brigitte Potter, P.O. Box 43, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EILEEN C. CAMPBELL, late of Palestine, Texas, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0262. September 25, 2025, Arthur W. Campbell Jr., 815 S. Sycamore Street, Palestine, TX 75801, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of K. JEAN POWERS, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0264. September 30, 2025, Mark C. Powers, 2 Spinnaker Lane, Saco, ME 04072 and Timothy C. Powers, P.O. Box 15, Pittsfield, ME 04967, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of GISELE ST. PIERRE, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0266. October 1, 2025, Lise Brigitte Potter, P.O. Box 43, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LORRAINE M. SCHLEIS, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0268. October 2, 2025, Laurie A. Miller, 51 Robinson Lane, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELEANOR F. DURGAN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0269. October 3, 2025, Michelle L. DePatsy, P.O. Box 787, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WALLACE R. ROBY, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0270. October 3, 2025, Nancy S. Roby, 163 Federal Street, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: October 3, 2025

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

41-42

