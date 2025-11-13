LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is November 13, 2025. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of AMANDA E. BARNES, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0271. October 6, 2025, Allyson N. Barnes, 108 Baker Road, Freeport, ME 04032, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT C. HARVEY, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0272. October 6, 2025, Angela M. Crabtree, 74 Cram Street, Bradley, ME 04411, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MICHAEL C. SYKES SR., late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0275. October 14, 2025, Wyatt R. Sykes, 652 Castner Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572 and Michael C. Sykes Jr., 44 Whispering Pines Drive, South Portland, ME 04106, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of ILZE R. KATRANIS, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0276. October 15, 2025, Nora R. Luke, 298 Ocean Point Road, East Boothbay, ME 04544, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LISA MARIE GOSSELIN, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0277. October 15, 2025, Everett Alan Perry, 199 Ridge Road, Cherryfield, ME 04622, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CAROL ANN HORNSBY SMITH, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0278. October 16, 2025, Clyde Edward Smith Jr., 300 Crystal Cove, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN WILLIAM TOWNE, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0279. October 20, 2025, Allison Towne DiMatteo, 104 Spring Street, Saco, ME 04072 and Nathan Hastings Towne, 18 Western Avenue, Waterville, ME 04901, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of DONALD G. SPRAGUE, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0281. October 21, 2025, Mona L. Sprague, 425 Old Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ARTHUR R. EDWARDS, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0282. October 22, 2025, Steven R. Edwards, 299 McKay Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PATRICIA MARGOT BELL, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0283. October 22, 2025, Heather M. Bell, 1823 A 5th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARLENE GERTRUDE BURNS, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0284. October 22, 2025, Andrea L. Tobin, 1044 Salem End Road, Framingham, MA 01702, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ELIZABETH MARY DOUGHTY, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0287. October 28, 2025, Bruce H. Doughty, P.O. Box 323, East Boothbay, ME 04544, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAVID S. YETMAN, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0289. October 28, 2025, Jonathan D. Davis, One Hooper Ave., Beverly, MA 01915, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERTA S. JONES, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0290. October 30, 2025, Christopher Jones, LiShan St., 338 No. 18 1st Flr., Neihu-Taipe, Taiwan, 114 ROC, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KATHRYN LOUISE T. LEIS, late of Westport Island, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0291. October 31, 2025, Meghan Jones, 15210 Sky Valley Drive, Haymarket, VA 20169, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARION OLSON, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0292. October 31, 2025, James Gary Olson, 816 West Neck Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANE W. TOUSSAINT, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0293. October 31, 2025, Theresa T. Lafey, 1064 Bordeaux Lane, Pennsburg, PA 18073, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD JOHN O’KEEFE, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0294. November 4, 2025, Thomas O’Keefe, 15 Elm Tree Road, Highland Lakes, NJ 07422 and Teresa Jean Odneal, 5 Ridge Road, Highland Lakes, NJ 07422, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of ANTHONY A. TOZIER, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0295. November 5, 2025, Mackenzie A. Tozier, 98 Town Farm Road, Monson, MA 01057 and Nickolas B. Tozier, 29 Natures Way, Steep Falls, ME 04085, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of ELTON WILBUR ALLEN, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0296. November 5, 2025, James Elton Allen, 864 S. Shoshonen Street, Denver, CO 80223 and Andy Albert Allen, 34 Federal Street, Blackstone, MA 01504, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of ETHEL JACKOVICH, late of Round Pond (Bristol), Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0297. November 6, 2025, Ivan Jackovich, 7500 Mason Ave., Apt. 103, Winnetka, CA 91306, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KENNETH L. JONES, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0298. November 6, 2025, Christopher Jones, Li Shan Street, 338 No. 18 1st Floor, Neihu-Taipe, Taiwan, 114 ROC, appointed personal representative without bond.

DAVID J. POPP, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0299. November 6, 2025, Barbara Stillings, 259 Moran Road, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236-3432, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ETHEL B. BENNER, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0300. November 6, 2025, Patricia Ann Kee, 78 Union Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PETER B. VELLEKOOP, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0301. November 6, 2025, Linda Vellekoop, 220 Crystal Cove Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANICE F. ORFF, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0304. November 7, 2025, Sandra Limouze, 19 Hemlock Park Drive, Jefferson, ME 04348, Claudia Orff-Reed, 519 Bunker Hill Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, and Claudene Northrup, 431 Bunker Hill Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representatives without bond.

DATE: November 7, 2025

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on December 3, 2025. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of ROLAND DENNIS SHERMAN, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0288. Petition for Formal Probate and Formal Appointment of Stephanie Jo Sherman as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Linda Yarmosh, Esq., 316 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. (207)633-6700.

DATE: November 7, 2025

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

