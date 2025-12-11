LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is December 11, 2025. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of CHARLES HARRISON FRAZIER MEADE, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0305. November 13, 2025, Jennifer Stuart Meade, P.O. Box 1126, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARLYN ANN GOFF, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0306. November 14, 2025, Robyn S. Clark, 735 E. Pond Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAVID A. SIBLEY, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0307. November 17, 2025, Katie Ann Sibley, 51 River Road, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA N. PARSONS, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0308. November 19, 2025, Richard B. Parsons Jr., 67 West Side Road, South Bristol, ME 04568, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PATRICIA F. STEUCEK, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0309. November 21, 2025, Kristin S. Curran, 9 Hallie Lane, Somers, CT 06071, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAPHNE T. KIMBALL, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0312. November 21, 2025, Bruce M. Harris, P.O. Box 456, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SHIRLEY E. BENNER, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0314. November 25, 2025, Denny Benner, 3474 Friendship Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, Kevin Benner, 234 Waldoboro Road, Friendship, ME 04547, and Rex Benner, 3223 Colonel Stair Road, Friendship, ME 04547, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of SANDRA COLLINS, late of Littleton, Colorado, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0315. November 25, 2025, Todd P. Collins, 4 Cotoneaster, Littleton, CO 80127, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GLORIA T. BOWERS, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0316. November 25, 2025, Crystal L. Earnest, 166 Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SALLY N. HOUGH, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0317. November 26, 2025, Christopher Hough, 2 Silver Street, Greenwich, CT 06830 and Jennifer Conley, 14820 Jockeys Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of RICHARD W. GLIDDEN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0318. December 1, 2025, Ronald Lee Glidden, 1011 Friendship Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JANE E. KELLEY A/K/A JANE P. KELLEY, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0319. December 4, 2025, David W. Kelley, 44 White Oak Ridge Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RAYMOND SCOTT GILBERT, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0320. December 4, 2025, Ruth Gilbert, 78 N. Old Sheepscot Road, Alna, ME 04535, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM G. BRIDGES JR., late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0321. December 5, 2025, Jean Ellen Bridges, 62 Swift Lane, Jefferson, ME 04348 and Robert B. Gregory, Esq., P.O. Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representatives without bond.

DATE: December 8, 2025

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

50-51

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 8:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on January 7, 2026. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

To the Unknown Heirs of the Estate of DOROTHY W. JONES, late of Dresden. Docket No. 1981-0164. Petition to Reopen the Estate-Reappoint Yvette A. Dickinson as Personal Representative whose attorney is Samuel E. Anderson, Esq., 6 Central Maine Crossing, Gardiner, ME 04345. (207)582-3650

DATE: December 8, 2025

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

50-51

