STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is January 8, 2026. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of BRIAN M. BAILEY, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0322. December 9, 2025, Lisa Lynne Bailey, 1220 South Clary Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of KENNETH SAMUEL MAGUIRE, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0323. December 9, 2025, Norman K. Maguire, 108 High Ridge Road, Boxford, MA 01921, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROLAND DENNIS SHERMAN, late of Southport, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0288. December 17, 2025, Stephanie Jo Sherman, 477 Riverside Dr., Augusta, ME 04330, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT J. GONYEA, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0325. December 18, 2025, Karen E. McInnis, 10 Brewster Road, Hingham, MA 02043, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LORRAINE E. GONYEA, late of South Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0326. December 18, 2025, Karen E. McInnis, 10 Brewster Road, Hingham, MA 02043, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of NORMAN A. BEST, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0327. December 18, 2025, Bradley P. Best, P.O. Box 35, East Andover, ME 04226, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GEORGE D. CUSHING, late of Whitefield, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0328. December 18, 2025, Kristi Poole-Peaslee, 28 Pennington Lane, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ANTHONY TRATES JR., late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0329. December 18, 2025, Crystal L. Trates, P.O. Box 118, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LISA K. SHENTON, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0331. December 22, 2025, John J. Shenton, P.O. Box 179, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ALAN DUNSTAN EASTMAN, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0334. December 22, 2025, Linda Eastman, P.O. Box 1223, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GAVIN PETER MARTIN, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0336. December 29, 2025, Joel Anthony Martin, 6 Valleyview Road, Verona, NJ 07044 and Monika Renee Martin, 6 Valleyview Road, Verona, NJ 07044, appointed personal representatives without bond.

Estate of KAREN A. GILBERT, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0337. December 30, 2025, Wayne R. Gilbert, P.O. Box 658, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA W. NEWTON, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0338. December 30, 2025, Taber B. Newton, 30 Powder Hill Farms Road, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAVID L. OSIER, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0339. December 30, 2025, Melanee Osier-Gilbert, 316 Medomak Road, Bremen, ME 04551 and David J. Osier, 10 Osier Drive, Bremen, ME 04551, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of GALE ELLEN HODGDON, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2025-0340. December 31, 2025, Amy Hodgdon Mitchell, 499 Egypt Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CYNTHIA ANN SABINA, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0001. January 2, 2026, Rendon Paul Sabina, 207 Mount Pleasant St., Rockport, ME 04856, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: January 5, 2026

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 8:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on February 4, 2026. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of PENELOPE J. MORAN. Docket No. 2026-0002. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Michelle Erine Corbin as Personal Representative, whose address is 1741 Washington Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572; (207)542-6105

DATE: January 5, 2026

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

