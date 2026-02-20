LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is February 12, 2026. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of JUDITH A. MARTIN, late of Jefferson, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0007. January 7, 2026, Raymond Martin, 31 Cummings Avenue, Augusta, ME 04330, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MICHAEL J. MAYHEW, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0009. January 8, 2026, Trudence Ann Mayhew, 60 Campbell St., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LAURA L. COTE, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0011. January 8, 2026, Neena M. Smith, 49 Narrow Ridge Road, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ROBERT H. EDWARDS, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0013. January 9, 2026, Jonathan McK. Kaufmann, 354 Pearl Street, Cambridge, MA 02139, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of SUSAN D. FOSS, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0014. January 12, 2026, Kris N. Stahle, 69 Whites Lane, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of STEVEN C. COOPER, late of Somerville, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0015. January 13, 2026, Brandy Cooper, 2254 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MONICA P. MOORE, late of Edgecomb, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0018. January 15, 2026, Carol de Garis, 54 Dodge Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556 and Barbara Moore, 53 Main Street, Warren, ME 04864, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of RICHARD D. FELD, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0020. January 20, 2026, Beth Feld Hillier, 3 Warren Terrace, Winslow, ME 04901, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BRANDEN TODD PERREAULT, late of Dresden, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0021. January 20, 2026, William Paul, 159 Orchard Hill Road, Dresden, ME 04342, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of RICHARD D. MOGEL, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0022. January 27, 2026, James W. Brannan, P.O. Box 1021, Rockland, ME 04841, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of LESTER A. ANDERSON, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0023. January 27, 2026, Susan Y. Anderson, 61 Pinewood Farm Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of TYLER CHARLES LOW, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0024. January 30, 2026, Charles J. Low Jr., P.O. Box 112, Bristol, ME 04539, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of NORMAN NICOLAI HOCHGRAF, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0027. February 4, 2026, Robert B. Gregory, Esq., P.O. Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PENELOPE J. MORAN, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0002. February 4, 2026, Michelle E. Corbin, 1741 Washington Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BARBARA L. KING, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0029. February 4, 2026, Patricia K. Coffin, P.O. Box 775, Waldoboro, ME 04572 and Wayne P. King, 27 Deer Meadow Road, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of ALBERT C. SIROIS, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0030. February 5, 2026, Shirley J. Sirois, P.O. Box 2, East Boothbay, ME 04544, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of BYRON MATHEW HALEY, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0031. February 5, 2026, Suzanne M. Drouin, 476 Snow Hill Road, New Gloucester, ME 04260, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARK JOSEPH THORNTON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0032. February 5, 2026, Paula Gray, 23 Fieldstone Drive, Westford, MA 01886, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of ALEXIA BUCKINGHAM, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0035. February 6, 2026, Robert B. Gregory, Esq., P.O. Box 760, Damariscotta, ME 04543, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: February 6, 2026

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 8:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on March 4, 2026. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of JERRY NAN EASON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0012. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Alissa L. Eason as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Hylie A. West, Esq., P.O. Box 1419, Damariscotta, ME 04543, (207)563-1424.

Estate of PAUL R. MOODY, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0016. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of William C. Moody as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Nicholas J. Stiles, Esq., P.O. Box K, Waldoboro, ME 04572, (207)832-7969.

Estate of JOHN T. BLAMEY, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0025. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Courtney K. Williams as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Nicholas J. Stiles, Esq., P.O. Box K, Waldoboro, ME 04572, (207)832-7969.

DATE: February 6, 2026

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

