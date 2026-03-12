LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-C M.R.S. § 3-801(1)

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is March 12, 2026. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.

You may present your claim by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by the Personal Representative’s name a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S. §3-804.

Estate of FRANK P. KING, late of Nobleboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0036. February 10, 2026, Wayne P. King, 27 Deer Meadow, Newcastle, ME 04553 and Patricia K. Coffin, P.O. Box 775, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed co-personal representatives without bond.

Estate of JANET B. REILLY, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0037. February 10, 2026, Jane E. Stone, 4-8 Treetop Lane, Kingston, MA 02364, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DONALD LANGLOIS, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0038. February 10, 2026, Annemarie Langlois, 164 Seawood Park Road, New Harbor, ME 04554, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of CHRIS LESTER CONARY, late of Alna, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0039. February 10, 2026, Benjamin Louis Conary, 28 Juniper Lane, Nobleboro, ME 04555, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of Isabella M. Corwin, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0040. February 12, 2026, Elizabeth Zawisza Barron, 3430 Palmer Hill Ct., Colorado Springs, CO 80907, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of GLENN P. STEVENS, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0043. February 13, 2026, Abigail S. Gage, 7324 South Avenue, Middleton, WI 53562, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of DAVID A. GREEN, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0044. February 13, 2026, David W. Green, 97 Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield, ME 04353, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of MARY K. FORDE, late of Bremen, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0047. February 24, 2026, Jerrod Joseph Ferrari, 195 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of Agnes B. Sirois, late of Boothbay, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0049. February 26, 2026, Suzanne Harmon, P.O. Box 260, Boothbay, ME 04537, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of WILLIAM WALTER HALL, late of Boothbay Harbor, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0051. February 27, 2026, Patricia Evelyn Irish, 52 Middle Road, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of EDWARD J. LAFLAMME, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0054. February 27, 2026, Howard R. LaFlamme, 384 Main Street, Warren, ME 04864, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of TREGONNAN M. LORENCE, late of Damariscotta, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0055. March 2, 2026, Peter Koppstein, 7 Suffolk Lane, Princeton JCT, NJ 08550, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JERRY NAN EASON, late of Wiscasset, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0012. March 4, 2026, Alissa L. Eason, 106 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of STEVEN C. COOPER, late of Somerville, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0015-2. March 4, 2026, Brandy Cooper, 2254 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of PAUL R. MOODY, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0016. March 4, 2026, William C. Moody, P.O. Box 1166, Waldoboro, ME 04572, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JOHN T. BLAMEY, late of Waldoboro, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0025. March 4, 2026, Courtney K. Williams, 39 Harrington Ridge Road, Sherborn, MA 01770, appointed personal representative without bond.

Estate of JAMES E. BRINKLER, late of Newcastle, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0058. March 6, 2026, Cyndi F. Brinkler, 18 Timber Lane, Newcastle, ME 04553, appointed personal representative without bond.

DATE: March 9, 2026

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

11-12

LEGAL ADVERTISING

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE MATTERS LISTED BELOW:

Notice is hereby given by the respective Petitioners that they have filed formal petitions concerning the following matters. These matters will be heard at 8:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as they may be, on April 1, 2026. The requests may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C M.R.S. § 3-403 and Maine Probate Rule 4. (List shall show name of Petitioner and address and telephone number at which Petitioner or his attorney may be reached).

Estate of ROBERT R. SIMMONS, late of Bristol, Deceased. Docket No. 2026-0046. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Susan L. Carr as Personal Representative, whose attorney is Patricia Shadis, Esq., P.O. Box 718, Newcastle, ME 04553. (207) 563-1080.

DATE: March 9, 2026

Catherine H. Moore

Register of Probate

11-12

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

