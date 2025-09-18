The following property transfers were recorded recently at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Wiscasset:

Alna: Noah Freeman Pr. and Susan Sutter Est. to Elizabeth Freeman;

Boothbay: Carolyn W. Hatfield to Georgia Waterside LLC; Robert B. Schyberg and Diane J. Schyberg to Beauq LLC; Anne Hammond and Edward Hammond to Anne Hammond; Anne G. Hammond to Andrew S. Robinson; Ronald R. Miller and Wendy J. Ashby to Ronald R. Miller Tr., Wendy J. Ashby Tr., and Ashby-Miller Revocable Living Trust; Steven A. Kelley to Steven A. Kelley and Dawn H. Kelley; Christopher D. Hallinan to Christopher D. Hallinan and Elizabeth M. Hallinan;

Boothbay Harbor: Theodore H. Jobes and Elizabeth V. Jobes to Leonard H. Fuller and Cynthia J. Fuller; Victoria L. Fedorov and Victoria Fedorov Paine to Kristen B. Moran and Valentino C. Moran Jr.; Matthew Carter to Adam Andrews; Anna Waldman and Andrew March to Andrea J. Hallinan and John W. Brewer; Ralph H. Cross Sr. and Lois P. Cross to R & L Cross Trust; Pamela S. Westfall Tr. and Pamela S. Westfall Revocable Trust to Megan Durlach Tr., John R. N. Durlach Tr., and Megan and John Durlach Revocable Trust;

Bristol: Robert A. Levin to Heidi Kleban Tr. and Heidi Ann Kleban Revocable Trust; Richard M. McCormick and Elizabeth D. McCormick to Elizabeth D. McCormick Tr., Richard M. McCormick Tr., and McCormick Revocable Trust; Margot M. Hanson to Matthew Harriman and Olive Jones; Gina Aimee Santiago-Dahlmann, Jeffrey Earl Lucia, Angel Ann Lucia, and Jens Dahlmann to Ingrid Paine and Nicholas Paine; Doris Galton and John Adam Galton to Doris Galton Tr. and Doris Galton Revocable Trust; Barrett L. Silver and Barbara A. Silver to Barrett L. Silver Tr., Barbara A. Silver Tr., and Silver Family Living Trust;

Damariscotta: Elizabeth A. West to Cynthia M. Haron and Thomas R. Haron;

Dresden: Bruce N. Lilly to Kristie Dodge, Hannah Lynne Keach, Eban Victor Keach, and Zebulun Dodge;

Edgecomb: Cheryl M. Tomasello and Allen J. Tomasello to Luciano Giannetti;

Nobleboro: Kristina B. Kennedy and Jeffrey R. Bensing to Jeffrey R. Bensing; Kristina B. Kennedy and Jeffrey R. Bensing to John Bradford Wiginton and Cassie D. Wiginton;

Somerville: Hinda Pozner, Hinda S. Pozner, and Hinda P. Marks to Russell Albert Johnson II, Charlene Arsenault, and Duncan Arsenault;

Waldoboro: Frank B. Abel III Tr., Elaine B. Abel Tr., and Frank and Elaine Abel Revocable Trust to Frank B. Abel IV, Christopher Abel, and Charles Abel; Nathan E. Butler and Cindy P. Butler to Ethan Heinonen and Rosemarie Reynolds; Andrea C. Brower Pr. and Howard S. Brower Est. to Abigail Patten and Marley Patten; Darrell F. Goldrup to Darrell F. Goldrup and Dianna M. Goldrup; Angela Dale and Ethan Fertsch to Allison Henricks and Tim Henricks;

Westport Island: A. Reed Valleau to Ciridae Homes LLC;

Whitefield: Patrick A. Thayer to Patrick A. Thayer and Megan Thayer; Inhab. of Whitefield to Steven P. McDonald; Inhab. of Whitefield to Michael O. Fairservice;

Wiscasset: Gabriel Belanger to Julie Girgis and Sobhy Girgis (two transfers); Monica A. Dattilo and Giuseppe A. Dattilo to Amy Dattilo Tr. and Dattilo Family 2025 Irrevocable Trust; Noah Freeman Pr. and Susan Sutter Est. to Noah Freeman; Donna J. Thomas and Steven L. Thomas to Brett M. Moye.

(The Lincoln County News compiles a list of all property transfers in Lincoln County from the Registry of Deeds. These transfers are public records. There are numerous types of deeds that transfer property or interests in property. For more information, call the Registry of Deeds at 882-7431.)

