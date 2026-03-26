The following property transfers were recorded recently at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Wiscasset:

Alna: Inhab. of Alna to Cristie M. Carleton and Cristie M. Benner; Inhab. of Alna to Mike Jewett;

Boothbay: F and F Ventures 11 LLC to Rachel M. Devine; Deborah A. Bronk to Suzanne M. McInich and Stephen P. McInich; Candace Mather Trust and James Benjamin Mather Tr. to Marian C. Mather Tr. and Marian C. Mather Trust; Carlisle Homestead LLC to Sally Reed Searle;

Bremen: Bruce Earle Camber to Valerie Jeanne Borgal and Robert Allan Riley;

Bristol: Eric Nelson to Headwinds LLC; Leona C. DeGhetto Est., Michael Bonizzi Pr., and Leona DeGhetto Est. to Dominic A. Arcidiacono and Rosanne McKee;

Edgecomb: William E. Babb and Barbara A. Babb to Christian Sieracki;

Jefferson: Paul D. Daniels and Dorothea L. Daniels to Brianna McLellan; Nathan O. Northrup to Nathan O. Northrup Living Trust (three transfers); Shepard Cemetery Corporation to John S. Williams and Darleen A. Williams;

Newcastle: Kevin West Ellis, Sara Marie Ellis, and Sara Marie Ellise to Maria A. Vettesse and Christopher D. Ryan; Kevin West Ellis, Sara Marie Ellis, and Sara Marie Ellise to Noa Luna Bader and Rebecca Davies;

Somerville: James M. Grenier Tr. and James M. Grenier Revocable Living Trust to James R. Grenier;

Waldoboro: Charles T. Smallwood, Julia A. Wheatley, Julia A. Smallwood, John Charles Wheatley, and Emily S. Wheatley to Arthur Charles; Calvin E. Alley, Averen White, and Ada Phillips to Bally Fox Farm Housing Cooperative Inc.; Olia Maria Lupan and Walter Michael Lupan to Walter M. Lupan Trust, Walter M. Lupan Tr., and Olia M. Lupan Tr.; Robert Gregory and Natasha Jackson to Fontana Jackson;

Westport Island: Andrew A. Fuller to Roanna Lane Gillis; William C. Miller and Tara M. Miller to William Miller Living Trust, William Miller Tr., Tara M. Miller Tr., and Tara M. Miller Living Trust; John H. Blaisdell Tr., Amanda M. Blaisdell Tr., and John H. Blaisdell Revocable Trust to John H. Blaisdell Tr., Amanda M. Blaisdell Tr., and John H. Blaisdell Revocable Trust;

Whitefield: Nathan O. Northrup to Nathan O. Northrup Living Trust;

Wiscasset: Cody A. Haggett to Robert Taylor and Leah Taylor; Nicole K. Frye and Bryce R. Frye Sr. to Nicole K. Frye and Bryce R. Frye Sr.

(The Lincoln County News compiles a list of all property transfers in Lincoln County from the Registry of Deeds. These transfers are public records. There are numerous types of deeds that transfer property or interests in property. For more information, call the Registry of Deeds at 882-7431.)

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