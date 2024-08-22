Public announcement from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return unclaimed, abandoned, or otherwise found property to its rightful owner(s).

In accordance with Maine State Law, if the identity or location of the owner or other person entitled to possession of the property has not been ascertained within 6 months after the law enforcement agency obtains such possession, or said identity has been determined and such person does not claim possession within this 6-month period, and the finder of such property, if any, has not claimed it within 15 days after the expiration of said 6-month period, the principal official thereof shall effectuate the sale of the property for cash to the highest bidder at a public auction.

A list of items to be sold:

Coffee Grinder, Scooter, Compound Bows, Glassware, Sawzall, Bean Bags, Radio Scanner, Washing Machine, Boots, Heater Timer, Electrical Cords, Climbing Harness, Tow Rope, Pumps, Electric Heater, Jump Starter, DVD Players, Camping Gear, Misc Knives, TV, Blue Ray Player, Binoculars, Flashlight, Clothing

All items to be sold will be listed at www.auctionsinternational.com

If you believe you may be the owner or you know the owner, please contact us immediately.

Any questions concerning property should be directed to Sgt Ron Rollins at (207) 882-6576 or rrollins@lincolnso.me.

