The Town of Whitefield will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 9, at 6:00 PM, at Whitefield Fire and Rescue at 24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield, ME 04353 to discuss an application being submitted to the State of Maine CDBG program for a Economic Development Program grant. The purpose of the request is to enhance the viability of Fuzzy Udder Creamery, thus contributing to the economy of Whitefield. Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the application’s required documentation.

All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the proposal are invited to attend this Public Hearing. Comments may be submitted in writing to: Yolanda Violette, 36 Townhouse Road, Whitefield, ME 04353 or townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com at any time prior to the Public Hearing.

TDD/TTY users may call 1-800-877-8339 for TTY/Voice communication or 711. If you are physically unable to access any of the Town’s programs or services, please the town office (207) 549-5175, so that accommodations can be made.

