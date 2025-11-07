The Town of Whitefield Select Board will hold a Public Hearing on November 18, 2025 at 6:00 pm at the Central Fire Station, 24 Townhouse Road to discuss acceptance of a $30,000 CDBG Grant. The purpose of the grant is gap financing for working capital, equipment purchases and LMI job creation at Fuzzy Udder Creamery. Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the Project Development Phase.

All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the acceptance of these funds are invited to attend this Public Hearing. Comments may be submitted in writing to: Yolanda Violette, Town Clerk, Town of Whitefield, 36 Townhouse Rd., Whitefield, ME 04353 at any time prior to the Public Hearing.

TDD/TTY users may call 711. If you are physically unable to access any of the Town’s programs or services, please call 207-549-5175, so that accommodation can be arranged.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

