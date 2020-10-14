PUBLIC HEARING
AUTOMOBILE GRAVEYARD AND/OR
JUNKYARD PERMIT RENEWALS
OCTOBER 20, 2020 AT 6:00 PM
The Wiscasset Board of Selectmen will hold public hearings October 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Wiscasset Community Center for each of the following Automobile Graveyards and/or Junkyards in the Town of Wiscasset:
Blagden’s Garage, 842 Gardiner Road
Grover Auto & Tire Inc., 271 Bath Road
Norm’s Used Cars, Inc., 744 Bath Road
Pro Body Work’s, 323 Bath Road
PUBLIC HEARING AUTOMOBILE GRAVEYARD AND/OR JUNKYARD PERMIT RENEWALS
PUBLIC HEARING