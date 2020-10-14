Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

PUBLIC HEARING AUTOMOBILE GRAVEYARD AND/OR JUNKYARD PERMIT RENEWALS

at

PUBLIC HEARING
AUTOMOBILE GRAVEYARD AND/OR
JUNKYARD PERMIT RENEWALS
OCTOBER 20, 2020 AT 6:00 PM
The Wiscasset Board of Selectmen will hold public hearings October 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Wiscasset Community Center for each of the following Automobile Graveyards and/or Junkyards in the Town of Wiscasset:
Blagden’s Garage, 842 Gardiner Road
Grover Auto & Tire Inc., 271 Bath Road
Norm’s Used Cars, Inc., 744 Bath Road
Pro Body Work’s, 323 Bath Road

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^