PUBLIC HEARING

AUTOMOBILE GRAVEYARD AND/OR

JUNKYARD PERMIT RENEWALS

OCTOBER 20, 2020 AT 6:00 PM

The Wiscasset Board of Selectmen will hold public hearings October 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Wiscasset Community Center for each of the following Automobile Graveyards and/or Junkyards in the Town of Wiscasset:

Blagden’s Garage, 842 Gardiner Road

Grover Auto & Tire Inc., 271 Bath Road

Norm’s Used Cars, Inc., 744 Bath Road

Pro Body Work’s, 323 Bath Road

