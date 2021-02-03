The Newcastle Planning Board have scheduled an Electronic Public Hearing to be held on February 18, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom website to discuss the following:

An amendment to the approved Perkins Point Subdivision located in District D1, Map 3, Lot 65/2. This amendment would divide lot #14 into two lots.

The division will create a 2-acre lot to be sold for a primary or seasonal residence.

The Planning Board has opened a public comment period for residents and interested parties to send in their questions to be answered at the public hearing. All residents who have questions or statements can email the Code Enforcement Officer PRIOR to the meeting at ceo@newcastlemaine.us, mail them to PO Box 386, Newcastle, ME 04553, or use the drop box by the town office door. The hearing can be viewed on the Town’s YouTube channel.

